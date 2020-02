Likely just baseless draft speculation but I’ll play along...



Wonder if this is the Dolphins sensing some trepidation on Burrow’s part, sending out a signal to him they would pick him if he refused to play in Cincy.



The Dolphins do indeed have the draft ammo to trade up to #1...BUT it couldn’t hurt at this point to try to chop Cincy’s leverage away at the knees by Burrow publicly refusing to play there. That price to trade up to #1 drops dramatically in that scenario, or if Cincy stays at the pick and drafts someone else the Dolphins just deal with the Redskins.