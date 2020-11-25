Flos message we want to win every week

I have watched a lot of games where I yelled at the tv , asking the coach to replace a certain player because a certain player did not have it during a certain game. From little league to college sports to pro sports. Nobody benches their star. Flo did ,he did what we all wanted , lets see if Fitz can pull this out. Flo knew people would question his decision especially if Fitz went 3 and out. Is this saying Tua is not the answer, no , just not the answer this week. Flo wants to get early leads and then make teams out -smart him on their comebacks. This game slipped away. It seemed that the officials also seemed make us punish for the injury to their ref. The calls of holding were horrible. Tua being hit below his knees