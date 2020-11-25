Flos message we want to win every week

I have watched a lot of games where I yelled at the tv , asking the coach to replace a certain player because a certain player did not have it during a certain game. From little league to college sports to pro sports. Nobody benches their star. Flo did ,he did what we all wanted , lets see if Fitz can pull this out. Flo knew people would question his decision especially if Fitz went 3 and out. Is this saying Tua is not the answer, no , just not the answer this week. Flo wants to get early leads and then make teams out -smart him on their comebacks. This game slipped away. It seemed that the officials also seemed make us punish for the injury to their ref. The calls of holding were horrible. Tua being hit below his knees
 
He’s an idiot With all things offense,Period. Let the terrible rookie maybe save face on the last drive of the game. See if he’s got it mentally. Instead we lost anyway watching crappy Fitz be tragic. Tua should have been a day one start or a total red shirt this year. Everything Flores has done w the offense has been wrong.

the defense was and has been ridiculous. The play calling, scheme and use of players is excellent. Imagine if we had been able to keep Minkah? Not this coach’s fault obviously but the defense has been surprisingly great. Want to put that out there in this post because I don’t dislike Flores yet. If he can turn around the offense or cuts bait with trash tua, awesome.
 
