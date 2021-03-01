 Flyer on Reuben Foster? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flyer on Reuben Foster?

F

FINatic054

So I was a huge Reuben Foster fan coming out of college and was hoping the Fins would draft him in the 2017 nfl draft. Instead we went with Charles Harris at pick 22 and Foster dropped to 30 to the 9ers. We we all know how Harris turned out but Foster went on as a rookie to play very well in the limited games he played before as most of you know he had some legal
Issues being charged with domestic battery. Well he hasn’t played a down since due to suffering a knee injury but at the minimum salary, I think we should sign him to a prove yourself deal. He was a stud LB and we are in need of LB help. Would love to see if he still has some juice in the tank.
 
B

bward6460

I would take a shot at Vet minimum. Flores might be the type of coach to set him straight.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

No.

I liked him to coming out of college, but I think Flores should stick with coaching football players and not engage in Foster care.

Let someone else adopt him.
 
