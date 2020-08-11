Former Dolphin Minkah Fitzpatrick speaks on fallout with Miami

A lot of young players feel like they have to play hero ball so that their team will win. The truth is that things are more about them than about the team. I feel that Drake and Minkah were both traded for similar reasons. I think it was part of the reason Stills was added in the Tunsil trade. Flores came in and cleaned house on any of the guys who didn’t buy in.
 
There are three sides to every story, yours, mine and the truth. Wish i could have heard from Flores if he was made available to talk about it.
 
I mean it was two ******* games. As we saw, pieces were moving around all year because the players and staff had an uphill climb. When we see how many guys were excited about playing on defense and moving around, Minkah's actions were childish. I would not of cared had he said "hey, this isn't working out we should part ways." after the season. What happens if Pittsburgh falls off now that big Ben is showing age?
 
I tend to think, Minkah handled the whole situation poorly. He went from being excited about his multi role position on defense, after the draft; to whining about how he was being handled. Two different stories in a one year time frame. What changed? There seems like there was some mishandling on Miami's part as well. But overall, Minkah just didn't want to be in Miami anymore. As a life long fan, I want player's, who want to play for The Miami Dolphins!!!
 
I still wish that they could have worked it out because I think Fitzpatrick will be an all pro safety for several years to come and Miami needs better safeties than they have now. Hopefully Jackson works out at LT because if he does, at least watching Fitzpatrick have so much success with the Steelers won’t feel as bad.
 
