Former Dolphin Minkah Fitzpatrick speaks on fallout with Miami

Agreed, but it doesnt change the fact he was kind of a little bitch about it
Maybe this will shine a light for some fans to realize that sometimes when a young player doesn't look overly impressive in their early seasons it might be because of their usage or the scheme they're in. It's not always all on the player just not living up to expectations.
I mean it was two ******* games. As we saw, pieces were moving around all year because the players and staff had an uphill climb. When we see how many guys were excited about playing on defense and moving around, Minkah's actions were childish. I would not of cared had he said "hey, this isn't working out we should part ways." after the season. What happens if Pittsburgh falls off now that big Ben is showing age?
IMO, this is why Flores let him go because he wasn't a team first guy. I bet Flores liked him as a player