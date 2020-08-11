Former Dolphin Minkah Fitzpatrick speaks on fallout with Miami

I tend to think, Minkah handled the whole situation poorly. He went from being excited about his multi role position on defense, after the draft; to whining about how he was being handled. Two different stories in a one year time frame. What changed? There seems like there was some mishandling on Miami's part as well. But overall, Minkah just didn't want to be in Miami anymore. As a life long fan, I want player's, who want to play for The Miami Dolphins!!!