He was the analyst on Dolphins radio games from 1978-1992
Former Dolphins Radio Analyst Hank Goldberg Dies at 82 - Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that former Miami Dolphins radio analyst Hank Goldberg passed away today (on his birthday) at the age of 82 in Las Vegas. The cause of death was from compilations from years-long battle with chronic kidney disease. Goldberg moved to Las...
dolphinstalk.com