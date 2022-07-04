 Former Dolphins Radio Analyst Hank Goldberg Dies | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Former Dolphins Radio Analyst Hank Goldberg Dies

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
380
Reaction score
968
Age
44
Location
Miami, FL
He was the analyst on Dolphins radio games from 1978-1992

dolphinstalk.com

Former Dolphins Radio Analyst Hank Goldberg Dies at 82 - Miami Dolphins

Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that former Miami Dolphins radio analyst Hank Goldberg passed away today (on his birthday) at the age of 82 in Las Vegas. The cause of death was from compilations from years-long battle with chronic kidney disease. Goldberg moved to Las...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom