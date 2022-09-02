Freddie swain

we still have I believe 5 more open spots on the PS
yeah there's no rush for thisHmm...I guess we are being selective.
I'd rather they find the best players then scoop up any noteworthy cut.Hmm...I guess we are being selective.
Yes. Multiple reasons to be slow I guess. Anyone know how many teams have full PSswe still have I believe 5 more open spots on the PS
And they know better too.I still worry re OL and CB but the coaches of course no better.
no idea.....is not a must to have 16 players by opening day either that I know ofYes. Multiple reasons to be slow I guess. Anyone know how many teams have full PSs