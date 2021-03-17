Free Agency Day 1

Well, I said before we didn't have as much money under the cap as some people thought but I felt we'd have done a bit more by now. Like a few people have told me, we can create more space if we need to. The fact is tho, we need to do some of the things we've done.

Backup QB-check

punter-check

FB-Wasn't sure we'd go there but we did

backup RB-Brown can be that guy that get us a 1st down on 3rd and short for a change but we still need to draft one.



As far as WR, I was hoping we'd not spend big on one cause the draft is loaded with them.



At center I was hoping for Linsley but knew he'd cost a lot. Andrews is still out there but maybe they bring Karras back?



The team is looking for a couple of bargains so we'll see what happens.