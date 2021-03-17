 Free Agency Day 1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Free Agency Day 1

Excellent way to start a thread.
 
David Andrews is officially trying free agency, likely to hear plenty of his name linked to Miami today.

Otherwise strap in for another non eventful day imo, not a bad thing to be honest. With the pandemic effect on the cap and knowing how many teams are likely to cut and release players to get in better cap position for hopefully a boost next year it is an off season to slow play your plans.
 
Well, I said before we didn't have as much money under the cap as some people thought but I felt we'd have done a bit more by now. Like a few people have told me, we can create more space if we need to. The fact is tho, we need to do some of the things we've done.
Backup QB-check
punter-check
FB-Wasn't sure we'd go there but we did
backup RB-Brown can be that guy that get us a 1st down on 3rd and short for a change but we still need to draft one.

As far as WR, I was hoping we'd not spend big on one cause the draft is loaded with them.

At center I was hoping for Linsley but knew he'd cost a lot. Andrews is still out there but maybe they bring Karras back?

The team is looking for a couple of bargains so we'll see what happens.
 
Good thing we signed Palardy already before someone stole him away.

Without a franchise punter, what good is having a good QB, RB, WR, OL, DL, LB, CB etc?

I think we need to get another punter to rest Palardy's leg in camp.
The rest of the pieces we can get after the draft.
 
I still think we need some moves today to open the draft up and allow us to trade back for more capital.

Would like a decent WR but don't want to overpay id take Golladay at the right price or even someone further down the order maybe?
Think as most we need a C would love Hudson but would take Karras back at right price.
finally think we need that edge guy and again would take any of the top 3 or 4 guys Clowney, Houston, Reddick or Ingram even with 2 being the other side of 30 as a stop gap till we find better. Biegel doesn't do it for me

If we fill a few needs now the draft will be amazing
 
