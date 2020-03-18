Free NFL Game Pass

Geordie
Starter
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2010
- Messages
- 4,942
- Reaction score
- 2,412
Until May 31.
Not sure if everyone saw this. I have Dazn here in Canada which has it as part of the package. But I'm sure this is appealing to a lot of folks, especially with the draft coming up.
Not sure if everyone saw this. I have Dazn here in Canada which has it as part of the package. But I'm sure this is appealing to a lot of folks, especially with the draft coming up.
NFL offers fans free access to NFL Game Pass
Starting today, the NFL will offer complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, providing fans the opportunity to relive incredible NFL games and moments from seasons past.
www.nfl.com