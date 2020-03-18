Free NFL Game Pass

Geordie

Geordie

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,942
Reaction score
2,412
Until May 31.

Not sure if everyone saw this. I have Dazn here in Canada which has it as part of the package. But I'm sure this is appealing to a lot of folks, especially with the draft coming up.

www.nfl.com

NFL offers fans free access to NFL Game Pass

Starting today, the NFL will offer complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, providing fans the opportunity to relive incredible NFL games and moments from seasons past.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
630
Reaction score
511
Location
Louisville, Ky
Sweet!!! Thanks for passing that along. Could be nice to watch some older dolphins regimes and how they operated. Could pass the time very well with no sports in the immediate future. Thanks again.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Starter
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
7,005
Reaction score
2,853
I already have it, but it's nice that people who have been on the fence about the product can sample it for an extended period. I just recomend you don't waste your time watching most of 2019 Dolphin season. It will leave a bitter taste in your mouth. Also NBA League Pass will be free too if you want to just go back and rewatch the 2019 playoffs.
 
Cocelesti

Cocelesti

Danish Fin Fan
Joined
Feb 22, 2008
Messages
698
Reaction score
48
Location
Denmark
I saw this earlier today, but still hesitate to make a account since I have only heard "bad" things about there streaming service the last couple of years for viewers in EU. I had gamepass for 4-5 years ago, but the prices back then went imo crazy and i cancelled. Might worth taking a look at again :)
 
