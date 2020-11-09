From the Cardinals POV.

We haven't done these kinds of threads in a while because of how terrible Miami was last year. Some game day posts from when their kicker missed to the end of the game from a Cardinals forum:

SHORT?!?!??
I thought the FG was good too initially.
We went totally conservative and then Zane laid up. that was pathetic. really disappointing game after the Seahawks W.
We've all been there
How do you make a 35 yard pass then stall out for a 49 yard kick. Poor.
Miami is terrible. They are not an elite team. I guess neither are we. God this sucks. To lose this game. Penalties Turnover was the difference. Than miss a fg. Then don’t get a 4th and 1. And the Dolphins are going to barely win. Garbage
Still a ways to go before fans stop associating Miami with "terrible"
Why do we put up with this crap from Zane? I NEVER have confidence he is going to make even the easiest ones
Thank god we have Sanders
They have a winning record
This fan is on to something.
Gonzalez has to be gonzo. He's got to be cut. Too much of a trend.
Thank god we have Sanders
Kliff took the ball out of Kyler’s hands all game when he needed him to carry it .
I thought he was a genius?
We have the same records as the Dolphins now
Oh no, how "embarrassing"
So good ... I knew that many overlooked the Dolphins form our fanbase but our team and players ...and being short ... this is ... and needing 1 yard on 3rd and 1 and you go for a ... **** call
a logical fan?
F this team. Good I hate V Miami. Weak *** team
He must know Miami is 10-3 all time vs Arizona.
Game over. Now instead of everyone talking about our ascension and Kyler’s MVP prospects, it will be Tua and the Phins ripping the NFC west. We can’t have nice things.
How do you not crowd the sneak
Not really, media just graze over Dolphins highlights and make it all about Murray.
I hate Kliff so much
He's no Adam Gase
Even though our CB's were horrible this game the trenches is what lost it for us.
This is interesting...
Most disappointing loss in a long time
The Dolphins are who we thought they were.
THAT'S what you do in a short-yardage situation.
Tua shows them how to convert.
Embarrassing loss I don’t care who tries to spin it. Stupid plays and calls doomed this team
Another fan that just sees Miami and associates mediocrity
Is there a single Cardinals fan here that can actually credit an opponent for a well played game?
Finally some credit.
This team plays to the level of their opponents, unfortunately
ok then, Miami being grouped with Detroit and Carolina lol
I’m so upset. This was just a blown game. Turnover. Isabella. No first down. Missed fg. Penalties. We are 14 points better than Miami. We out gained them
They missed last week's Rams game
Dolphins pretty much owned the NFC West. No way we beat the Bills if they perform like this again...
Bills defense will have a hard time with Murray
dude you got a turnover for a td
A missed fg that was short!!!
You got a drive that was half on penalties. Don’t say we got a lot of calls we did. We out gained you by 100 yards
You got a 4th down stop.
You got a wr run backwards!! To give you the ball back.
Then you have a coach who went for the tie from 49 yards out!
And you want FN credit! Get the hell out of here
I have high blood pressure from the amount of salt in this post.
 
Most people know nothing about the fins. Their impressions are all based on what they hear from ESPN or some other slant based sports site.

Who else wants to look past us? (I doubt SD, I mean, the Chargers, will, they know we own them in our own house.)
 
For them to barely throw the ball after they had been essentially unstoppable in the second half was an asinine coaching decision. Miami deserves credit for winning the game, but Kingsbury coaching legitimately lost it. Thats not just irrational upset fan behavior, that was plainly obvious and a godsend to us
 
The Dolphins are a serious - well coached team.

the Arizona coach clowned himself out bc 4th and 1 he gave it to a guy and not Murray!

coach Clown clowned out!!!
 
If I'm a Cardinals fan, I'm very excited about having an extremely rare talent at QB and probably the best WR in the game playing together.
 
I think that's because Miami's roster isn't all that talented. The coaching staff is doing wonders with what they have to work with, but I hated that Flores went for the field goal with 3 and half minutes to go. He got lucky it worked out.
 
