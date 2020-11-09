From the Cardinals POV.

We went totally conservative and then Zane laid up. that was pathetic. really disappointing game after the Seahawks W. Click to expand...

How do you make a 35 yard pass then stall out for a 49 yard kick. Poor.

Miami is terrible. They are not an elite team. I guess neither are we. God this sucks. To lose this game. Penalties Turnover was the difference. Than miss a fg. Then don't get a 4th and 1. And the Dolphins are going to barely win. Garbage

Why do we put up with this crap from Zane? I NEVER have confidence he is going to make even the easiest ones

They have a winning record

Gonzalez has to be gonzo. He's got to be cut. Too much of a trend.

Kliff took the ball out of Kyler's hands all game when he needed him to carry it .

We have the same records as the Dolphins now

So good ... I knew that many overlooked the Dolphins form our fanbase but our team and players ...and being short ... this is ... and needing 1 yard on 3rd and 1 and you go for a ... **** call

F this team. Good I hate V Miami. Weak *** team

Game over. Now instead of everyone talking about our ascension and Kyler's MVP prospects, it will be Tua and the Phins ripping the NFC west. We can't have nice things.

How do you not crowd the sneak

I hate Kliff so much

Even though our CB's were horrible this game the trenches is what lost it for us.

Most disappointing loss in a long time

THAT'S what you do in a short-yardage situation.

Embarrassing loss I don't care who tries to spin it. Stupid plays and calls doomed this team

Is there a single Cardinals fan here that can actually credit an opponent for a well played game?

This team plays to the level of their opponents, unfortunately

I'm so upset. This was just a blown game. Turnover. Isabella. No first down. Missed fg. Penalties. We are 14 points better than Miami. We out gained them

Dolphins pretty much owned the NFC West. No way we beat the Bills if they perform like this again...

dude you got a turnover for a td

A missed fg that was short!!!

You got a drive that was half on penalties. Don’t say we got a lot of calls we did. We out gained you by 100 yards

You got a 4th down stop.

You got a wr run backwards!! To give you the ball back.

Then you have a coach who went for the tie from 49 yards out!

And you want FN credit! Get the hell out of here

We haven't done these kinds of threads in a while because of how terrible Miami was last year. Some game day posts from when their kicker missed to the end of the game from a Cardinals forum:I thought the FG was good too initially.We've all been thereStill a ways to go before fans stop associating Miami with "terrible"Thank god we have SandersThis fan is on to something.Thank god we have SandersI thought he was a genius?Oh no, how "embarrassing"a logical fan?He must know Miami is 10-3 all time vs Arizona.Not really, media just graze over Dolphins highlights and make it all about Murray.He's no Adam GaseThis is interesting...The Dolphins are who we thought they were.Tua shows them how to convert.Another fan that just sees Miami and associates mediocrityFinally some credit.ok then, Miami being grouped with Detroit and Carolina lolThey missed last week's Rams gameBills defense will have a hard time with MurrayI have high blood pressure from the amount of salt in this post.