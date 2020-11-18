Fundamental running the ball ?

O

OmegaPhinsFan

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
774
Reaction score
812
Age
46
Location
The Cave, FL
I noticed w Ahmed they were running a few times to the outside. However, just like the other backs, seemed bottled up between the tackles. Can Miami get away with more designed runs outside/draws? They did run the ball effective enough, but can they put a game away with it late since their offense right now takes the ball out of the qb’s hand late? Also what about spacing or techniques?
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
7,619
Reaction score
6,603
OmegaPhinsFan said:
I noticed w Ahmed they were running a few times to the outside. However, just like the other backs, seemed bottled up between the tackles. Can Miami get away with more designed runs outside/draws? They did run the ball effective enough, but can they put a game away with it late since their offense right now takes the ball out of the qb’s hand late? Also what about spacing or techniques?
Click to expand...

Followup . . . wouldn't that make the RPO more effective?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom