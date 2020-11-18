Fundamental running the ball ?

OmegaPhinsFan
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2020
- Messages
- 774
- Reaction score
- 812
- Age
- 46
- Location
- The Cave, FL
I noticed w Ahmed they were running a few times to the outside. However, just like the other backs, seemed bottled up between the tackles. Can Miami get away with more designed runs outside/draws? They did run the ball effective enough, but can they put a game away with it late since their offense right now takes the ball out of the qb’s hand late? Also what about spacing or techniques?