gator football ***********

Treon was more of a Kurt Roper recruit much like Jacoby Brissett was a Charlie Weis recruit. And both of those coordinators were gone after one year so it kinda sucked for those guys. Treon looked competent last year, but ever since the LSU game this year he has been a disaster. He's not a good fit for this offense at all.



As for Grier, we'll see what happens. If Del Rio/Eason/Franks comes in and takes the job and never looks back and Grier transfers, then so be it. Trask looks more like a Skyler Mornhinweg-type. But Grier created this situation by being too dumb to check with the training staff before taking something he bought at a GNC.



We really need to get this Oline stabilized before anything though. The young guys got a lot of experience this year which is great, but I won't miss the grad transfers they brought in, particularly Halter. Mac and Nuss were able to mask a lot of our offensive deficiencies this year, but with Grier going out just as he was showing signs of "getting it" and with the grind of the season, the offensive recruiting woes and the lack of player-development under Muschump has all caught up to us. Mac has gotten a lot out of his freshmen recruits this year (Callaway, Scarlett, Cronkrite and others), but it's going to take another year or two for us to stop sucking on that side of the ball.



As for Saturday, **** it. Nothing to lose. Play like it. I love his game, and we've been away from it for far too long.