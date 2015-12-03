********** gator football ***********

BobDole

BobDole

Suck it Trebek
Joined
Jan 18, 2008
Messages
14,443
Reaction score
14,148
Age
38
Location
Desolation Row
horrible QB play once again rearing it's ugly head and derailing the season. better than anyone expected though. could not like mcelwain more. great coaching has been eluding this team for years. it's hard to say which one we've been more inept at - hiring coaches or recruiting QBs. hopefully those days are gone. success with the big 3 florida programs has always been cyclical. we'll be a force and soon. fisher has done a good job (our antithesis at recruiting QBs) and that program is built to last. with richt going to miami, all 3 may be good again at the same time. and we all know college football will be the better for it.

treon - the worst QB ever - is gone after the season. some other dopey *** spread team will take him in as a transfer. sucks for them

grier - man he fugged us. he was so raw that missing the season hurt him almost as much as it did the program. i'd be watching my back if i were him

franks - flipped after false reports of miles leaving LSU. i think he's the #5 QB right now. i don't think he'll stay if we get eason. he knew he'd get a shot to come in and start right away. changes quite a bit if we flip eason. thanks richt

eason - the dream. would come in and start right away and not look back. we better be going full court press on this kid right now. man do we need him


probably gonna be a me and COGator thread like it was last time. cool with it
 
CO-Gator

CO-Gator

They all float down here.
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 11, 2006
Messages
9,174
Reaction score
476
Age
30
Location
Colorado Springs
Carrying this over from the other thread:

BobDole said:
i don't know what they ever saw in treon. i think it was more about stealing an FSU recruit after they flipped cook, if i remember correctly. he might be the worst QB i've ever seen. he'll transfer out after we tell him he days are numbered after the season is over. good fugging riddance.

grier is in a tight spot. he needed this season for growth purposes in a big way. if we get both eason and franks (not so high on trask) and one wins the job and looks good the first 7 weeks, his days in gville may be numbered as well.

i'll start a thread so we can talk in there. because we know um fans never go there to post - and start stuff. :lol:
Click to expand...
Treon was more of a Kurt Roper recruit much like Jacoby Brissett was a Charlie Weis recruit. And both of those coordinators were gone after one year so it kinda sucked for those guys. Treon looked competent last year, but ever since the LSU game this year he has been a disaster. He's not a good fit for this offense at all.

As for Grier, we'll see what happens. If Del Rio/Eason/Franks comes in and takes the job and never looks back and Grier transfers, then so be it. Trask looks more like a Skyler Mornhinweg-type. But Grier created this situation by being too dumb to check with the training staff before taking something he bought at a GNC.

We really need to get this Oline stabilized before anything though. The young guys got a lot of experience this year which is great, but I won't miss the grad transfers they brought in, particularly Halter. Mac and Nuss were able to mask a lot of our offensive deficiencies this year, but with Grier going out just as he was showing signs of "getting it" and with the grind of the season, the offensive recruiting woes and the lack of player-development under Muschump has all caught up to us. Mac has gotten a lot out of his freshmen recruits this year (Callaway, Scarlett, Cronkrite and others), but it's going to take another year or two for us to stop sucking on that side of the ball.

As for Saturday, **** it. Nothing to lose. Play like it. I love his game, and we've been away from it for far too long.
 
BobDole

BobDole

Suck it Trebek
Joined
Jan 18, 2008
Messages
14,443
Reaction score
14,148
Age
38
Location
Desolation Row
COGator said:
Carrying this over from the other thread:



Treon was more of a Kurt Roper recruit much like Jacoby Brissett was a Charlie Weis recruit. And both of those coordinators were gone after one year so it kinda sucked for those guys. Treon looked competent last year, but ever since the LSU game this year he has been a disaster. He's not a good fit for this offense at all.

As for Grier, we'll see what happens. If Del Rio/Eason/Franks comes in and takes the job and never looks back and Grier transfers, then so be it. Trask looks more like a Skyler Mornhinweg-type. But Grier created this situation by being too dumb to check with the training staff before taking something he bought at a GNC.

We really need to get this Oline stabilized before anything though. The young guys got a lot of experience this year which is great, but I won't miss the grad transfers they brought in, particularly Halter. Mac and Nuss were able to mask a lot of our offensive deficiencies this year, but with Grier going out just as he was showing signs of "getting it" and with the grind of the season, the offensive recruiting woes and the lack of player-development under Muschump has all caught up to us. Mac has gotten a lot out of his freshmen recruits this year (Callaway, Scarlett, Cronkrite and others), but it's going to take another year or two for us to stop sucking on that side of the ball.

As for Saturday, **** it. Nothing to lose. Play like it. I love his game, and we've been away from it for far too long.
Click to expand...
i might be one of the few gator fans out there that isn't freaked by the oline. injuries in recent years have been nightmarish, but this was just a young group with 1 returning starter - who did so at a different position. i think they'll be totally fine next season. ivey will live up to the hype and maybe we get that 6'8" monster STONE FORSYTHE in there at some point. with that name, how can he not be good? there's a local kid here from dr phillips that's 6'9" i want next year as well. those goliaths always do us proud.


as far as the recruiting class, it's at 26 right now i believe. how many more do we get, and what 5 stars do you think are realistic? i know we're in the running for a bunch, i just don't know how many we can fit, and who gets the boot if it gets too crowded.


callaway is the next great gator receiver btw. i thought robinson had potential, but i didn't realize he was that much of a nightmare that it required a vote from the players for him to start saturday. figures
 
Sons Of Shula

Sons Of Shula

not a dull boy
Hammered
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 8, 2013
Messages
19,511
Reaction score
3,401
Location
Room #237
Just checking out the new thread . . .



[video=youtube;HSC9cgvtkRs]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSC9cgvtkRs[/video]


. . . that is all.
 
BobDole

BobDole

Suck it Trebek
Joined
Jan 18, 2008
Messages
14,443
Reaction score
14,148
Age
38
Location
Desolation Row
Just like old times. :lol:

You guys might even be decent again. Maybe even good enough to not dwell in the distant past and talk present day ****. I'll be here
 
Namor

Namor

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
7,265
Reaction score
1,828
Sons of Shula said:
Just checking out the new thread . . .



[video=youtube;HSC9cgvtkRs]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSC9cgvtkRs[/video]


. . . that is all.
Click to expand...
As I say Roll Tide!!!..It must be sad to only have five "ships".....but back to my Gator friends...hope for a injury free game Saturday. ..love coach Mac....fantastic hire ....SEC championship game...Bama vs Gators...the way it started and the way it should always be.
 
MadDog 88

MadDog 88

No Soup For You
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 27, 2008
Messages
18,365
Reaction score
5,064
Location
St Louis
Good to see you back Bob.

Civilities aside you guys are gonna get curb stomped Saturday. But with McIlwain the future is bright.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
 
BobDole

BobDole

Suck it Trebek
Joined
Jan 18, 2008
Messages
14,443
Reaction score
14,148
Age
38
Location
Desolation Row
Namor said:
As I say Roll Tide!!!..It must be sad to only have five "ships".....but back to my Gator friends...hope for a injury free game Saturday. ..love coach Mac....fantastic hire ....SEC championship game...Bama vs Gators...the way it started and the way it should always be.
Click to expand...
hey namor. injury free game is about the best we can hope for. you'll eat our lunch with treon at QB. should be more competitive in a year or 2. :up:
 
BobDole

BobDole

Suck it Trebek
Joined
Jan 18, 2008
Messages
14,443
Reaction score
14,148
Age
38
Location
Desolation Row
MadDog 88 said:
Good to see you back Bob.

Civilities aside you guys are gonna get curb stomped Saturday. But with McIlwain the future is bright.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Click to expand...
but ... but ... yeah we're getting our **** pushed in this weekend. i plan on being black out drunk by halftime, much to the dismay of my girlfriend. :lol:

woman went to miami btw. flipped her over to the dark side. in your face canes fans. :chuckle: (i know you're a michigan guy)
 
Last edited by a moderator:
CO-Gator

CO-Gator

They all float down here.
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 11, 2006
Messages
9,174
Reaction score
476
Age
30
Location
Colorado Springs
Namor said:
As I say Roll Tide!!!..It must be sad to only have five "ships".....but back to my Gator friends...hope for a injury free game Saturday. ..love coach Mac....fantastic hire ....SEC championship game...Bama vs Gators...the way it started and the way it should always be.
Click to expand...
It doesn't feel right when either one of us is in this game playing someone else.
 
MadDog 88

MadDog 88

No Soup For You
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 27, 2008
Messages
18,365
Reaction score
5,064
Location
St Louis
BobDole said:
but ... but ... yeah we're getting our **** pushed in this weekend. i plan on being black out drunk by halftime, much to the dismay of my girlfriend. :lol:

woman went to miami btw. flipped her over to the dark side. in your face canes fans. :chuckle: (i know you're a michigan guy)
Click to expand...
If Will Grier was healthy I'd ride the Gators. Love to see them beat Bama but with Harris a win is highly unlikely.

Looking forward to the 2017 opener at Jerrah's world. Both teams should be playoff contenders that year.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
 
MadDog 88

MadDog 88

No Soup For You
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 27, 2008
Messages
18,365
Reaction score
5,064
Location
St Louis
How in the world did Muschamp screw up the depth at QB so badly?
 
BobDole

BobDole

Suck it Trebek
Joined
Jan 18, 2008
Messages
14,443
Reaction score
14,148
Age
38
Location
Desolation Row
MadDog 88 said:
How in the world did Muschamp screw up the depth at QB so badly?
Click to expand...
Not surprised at all by that game. Went exactly as I figured it would. Treon 4 Heisman

Muschamp shouldn't be allowed to touch an offense. He's lost on that side of the ball. They haven't been able to coach up the talent either. That's why guys like Brissett transfer out and thrive
 
Namor

Namor

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
7,265
Reaction score
1,828
Good game guys...your D is every bit as good ours..Gator future is bright with coach Mac...hey, Lets do this game again next year!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom