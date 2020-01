Namor said: Hell CO, I think you guys are MORE dangerous without Jeff. Click to expand...

Clearly. As bad as this sounds, that play against Tennessee where he threw a pick 6 while breaking his leg could be the most important play of this season AND next season. It highlighted why Driskel should not have been starting and it opened the door for the guy who should have started all along.I am going to put VERY little stock in sites like Rivals and GatorCountry anymore, especially after this. Rivals had Murphy as a 2* and Driskel as a 4* and all of the "insiders" and "experts" who were supposedly watching Gator practices very closely all said that Driskel was clearly the better player and that if he went down, UF was screwed. Just,