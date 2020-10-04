Gesicki Sucks Again.

Phinatic8u said: Straight trash of a TE.



Can't run through contact, runs routes like he's running while its raining and he doesn't wanna get his socks wet while wearing Nike slides.



Overall just a bad player and we need a RFTE Click to expand...

Player has limitations but what are you talking about bad player.. I have seen plenty of bad players, the kid can play football if you have watched his last 16 games you know that. Is he Kittle not even close... but there is a lot of room between bad football player and George Kittle