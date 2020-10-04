Gesicki Sucks Again.

Phinatic8u said:
Straight trash of a TE.

Can't run through contact, runs routes like he's running while its raining and he doesn't wanna get his socks wet while wearing Nike slides.

Overall just a bad player and we need a RFTE

Player has limitations but what are you talking about bad player.. I have seen plenty of bad players, the kid can play football if you have watched his last 16 games you know that. Is he Kittle not even close... but there is a lot of room between bad football player and George Kittle
 
Thread is obviously a spoof. Mike is good and would thrive in any good offensive system. He is a softer than the best tes in the league but more fluid of a pass catcher. We need a real qb to fulfill his potential
 
Preston Williams has been more disappointing he’s pretty much disappeared as this season has gone on. He had the 2 pt conversion but that was it. He’s not getting any separation
 
He really is an awful route runner. He has a hard time getting open for a guy that tests so well athletically. This team is loaded with "jags". They literally do not have one star player unless Tua turns out to be that guy.
 
