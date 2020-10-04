Gesicki Sucks Again.

Phinatic8u
We got him!
Nov 6, 2008
19,794
8,280
South Carolinia
Straight trash of a TE.
Can't run through contact, runs routes like he's running while its raining and he doesn't wanna get his socks wet while wearing Nike slides.
Overall just a bad player and we need a RFTE
