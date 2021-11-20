 Get your fans from afar flags | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Get your fans from afar flags

It's great we have so many foreign members here and we'd like to recognize them by adding their flag to their profile. Here in the U.S football is a given for all of us but to be from a foreign country and to root for the Phins is something special. Post the country you reside in and we'll install your flag on your profile. I left a US flag on my profile so you can see where it will be placed. We're not adding US flags as it would keep me busy for months and I have too much to do, I will be removing mine after we get the program up and rolling. So thanks again for being valued members and Brothers on the site, we're glad you're here. Phins up!
Will the PRIDE flag be available?
 
