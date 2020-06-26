Giving Steven Parker His Proper Due Miami Dolphins safety Steven Parker is among the many unknown commodities on the roster, and one Sports Illustrated write called him the most underrated player on the team

"The Dolphins claimed Parker off waivers just as the regular season was beginning, and got 14 games (and four starts) out of the undrafted free agent. Here’s where the value comes in: Parker was in on about a third of Miami’s snaps (with two games in which he played more than 90% of snaps) and allowed an opposing completion percentage of 53.8 and an opposer passer rating of 83.8. He misses a low portion of tackles (relatively, considering sample size) and can play free safety, in the box or at slot cornerback. He is emblematic of the kind of player Bill Belichick would require to keep a versatile defense from skipping a beat, which Brian Flores seems to have taken to heart here."Wonder if this dudes steps it up this year.