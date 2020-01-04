The good part is the Dolphins will have a higher pick if the Texans lose today. The bad news is the Bills look like a team that is on the verge of overtaking the Patriots as the team to beat in the AFC East in the coming years.



They have a young QB who is only going to get better, a good offensive line and a solid defense. They are not going to be easy for the Dolphins to finish above in the standings in the next several years.