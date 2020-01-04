"FitzMagic"
Let’s lock in that Houston pick.
21st, at bestLooking good so far for Buffalo. This may be the only time I ever root for Buffalo. Anyone know how high this pick could possibly be?
Josh Allen isn’t the future.The good part is the Dolphins will have a higher pick if the Texans lose today. The bad news is the Bills look like a team that is on the verge of overtaking the Patriots as the team to beat in the AFC East in the coming years.
They have a young QB who is only going to get better, a good offensive line and a solid defense. They are not going to be easy for the Dolphins to finish above in the standings in the next several years.
I guess you and I will just have to agree to disagree regarding Allen. He is certainly already better than any QB the Dolphins have had since Marino retired.Josh Allen isn’t the future.
G[d QBs step up with the game on the line. So far that's WatsonI guess you and I will just have to agree to disagree regarding Allen. He is certainly already better than any QB the Dolphins have had since Marino retired.
That’s supposed to be an impressive feat? Lol.I guess you and I will just have to agree to disagree regarding Allen. He is certainly already better than any QB the Dolphins have had since Marino retired.