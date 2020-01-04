Go Bills!

Looking good so far for Buffalo. This may be the only time I ever root for Buffalo. Anyone know how high this pick could possibly be?
 
Houston’s comeback has begun. Watch them pull this off now. Which honestly I’m fine with. **** Buffalo.
 
The good part is the Dolphins will have a higher pick if the Texans lose today. The bad news is the Bills look like a team that is on the verge of overtaking the Patriots as the team to beat in the AFC East in the coming years.

They have a young QB who is only going to get better, a good offensive line and a solid defense. They are not going to be easy for the Dolphins to finish above in the standings in the next several years.
 
1972forever said:
The good part is the Dolphins will have a higher pick if the Texans lose today. The bad news is the Bills look like a team that is on the verge of overtaking the Patriots as the team to beat in the AFC East in the coming years.

They have a young QB who is only going to get better, a good offensive line and a solid defense. They are not going to be easy for the Dolphins to finish above in the standings in the next several years.
Josh Allen isn’t the future.
 
1972forever said:
I guess you and I will just have to agree to disagree regarding Allen. He is certainly already better than any QB the Dolphins have had since Marino retired.
G[d QBs step up with the game on the line. So far that's Watson
 
1972forever said:
I guess you and I will just have to agree to disagree regarding Allen. He is certainly already better than any QB the Dolphins have had since Marino retired.
That’s supposed to be an impressive feat? Lol.
 
