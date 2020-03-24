Go Get Cam

don't go clown shoes on us
He'd have to sign a contract similar to Fitzpatrick and I doubt he'd be willing to do that especially to play in Miami.
 
PHINANALYST

Cam is not and may NEVER be healthy again .... he took a big risk with the type of foot surgery he had that doesn’t carry a high success rate (especially for athletes), but TBH .... he likely didn’t really have a choice in order to try and stay mobile ...

Bottom line though, he is in a tough spot and will have to prove that he is healthy and mobile (which he won’t be able to do til after CV-19) ... AND that he previous coach had no interest in him either is telling ...
 
Cam Newton is your typical mobile QB... frequently injured and done early....

Pass...
 
I don't know. I see the points made but watch All Or Nothing from the Panthers season. I used to not like his attitude but I saw that the dude is just hyper passionate. He's a hell a leader and he'll run through a brick wall for his team. When healthy he's really good but yes, it all comes down to that injury.
 
