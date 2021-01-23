Godsey and Dorsey 2 rumours flying around Twitter

I’ve seen two logical rumours on Twitter on who’ll be the new OC. My thoughts on the two:



Ken Dorsey - Coached Allen this year and Cam during some of his better years. Might make the Bills offence worse, especially if they loose Brian Daboll. Could bring a fresh approach from last year. QBs seemed to have had good performances under him.



George Godsey - Presumably continuity in scheme verbiage. Very important to a young QB. I’m sure he acted as OC when Chan Gaily was out and it was the Cardinals and Chargers game. Arguably 2 of Tua’s best performances. He coached the TEs who were arguably the best position group on the offence.



I don’t know much about either of them. I’m trying to find positives in both.