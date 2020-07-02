Good stuff on Tua

College football TV analyst and former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez watches Tua Tagovailoa and is somewhat spellbound. Sanchez told Fox’s Colin Cowherd:“Sometimes you can’t even articulate what he did on film and it leaves you scratching your head because it’s so good, so fast and so instinctive. It’s almost like he’s processing what’s happening physically in front of him. And in those nanoseconds his body is already reacting. He’s already making decisions you didn’t even know he could make that quickly. It’s uncanny. He’s physically and mentally twitchy.”CBS’ Nate Burleson said: “It’s great Tua takes care of the ball; he’s an intellectual QB. But he’s also going to learn to be a little risky at times because that’s what Ryan Fitzpatrick does.”Random Tagovailoa fact: Instead of having a blanket, Tagovailoa would sleep with a football next to him.His family couldn’t have ornate light fixtures in the house because he was always throwing a football around his house.And after a high school game performance that didn’t live up to expectations, he would go to a park in Hawaii and throw the football instead of going out with friends.