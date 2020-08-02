Good to hear this

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
I like the perspective and leadership in his message:
He’s right - w guys getting sick, opting out of the season (a lot of Pats are out) it will be the healthiest / most disciplined team that wins the SB this year. It really could be anyone - going to be an odd year.
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: 'You've got to hold your brothers accountable'
With COVID-19 forcing precautions and protocols ahead of an unprecedented NFL season, Miami DB Bobby McCain stressed that its' up to players to be responsible and hold each other accountable.
