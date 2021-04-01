Grading last year's draft

Feverdream
I was doing a bit of reading on last year's draft picks when I came across a couple of those instant draft analysis articles from last year... and they got me chuckling a bit about just how wrong most of the analysis was.
The grades were from CBS's Chris Trapasso, and SI's Jenna West/Danny Benoit
1. Tua Tagovailoa: B, B (seems fair, neither analyst went overboard and assigned the pick a 'wait and see' kind of grade... so far so good.
1b. Austin Jackson: C-, B+ (Trapasso obviously hated the pick, West liked it a lot. A wide disparity of opinion here. Kind of like here on FH)
1c. Noah Igbinoghene: A+, C+ (Again... a wide opinion gap. SI didn't hate the pick... exactly, but called it a project.)
2. Robert Hunt: B-, C+ (this one they agreed upon. Benoit saying that Hunt sure looked like a Guard, but that Miami was apt to play him at RT)
2a: Raekwon Davis: D+, C+ (All rookie team R. Davis says hello. They both missed, badly on this one)
3. Brandon Jones: D+, B- (Benoit liked him, but thought he'd play 'centerfield' for us, which isn't how we use him. Trapasso whiffs again)
4. Solomon Kindley: A (remaining grades are all CBS. Hated Kindley, loved Jones... this Trapasso fellow is odd)
5. Jason Strowbridge: C+ (about right... late round stab at a run-stopping DE/DT)
5a. Curtis Weaver: A+ (LOL... oh Trapasso... how'd you'd like to have this one back.)
6. Blake Ferguson: F (evidently Trapasso doesn't like long-snappers)
7. Malcolm Perry: C+ (made less impact than Blake Ferguson... soooo....)
More than anything else, this reinforced my thinking that instant analysis... is well... unwise.
