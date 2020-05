I certainly agree. And there’s no doubt in my mind that had the season ended with the Dolphins sitting at 17-2, after a victory in Super Bowl XIX, nobody would ever think it to be anything but the best ever.



Like several Dolphins seasons since the 70s Golden Age, the 1984 season lost some luster due to the last game (just like 1982, 1985, 1990, 1992, 1994, etc.).