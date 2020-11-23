Guys and Gals

It's gonna be alright, we got one game that was bound to happen. I think the odds of us extending that streak was pretty unlikely, we played bad but that's why we have games every week. If Fitz would have pulled out the win it would have been great, but he didn't.



We have a game next week against the Jets and then the Bengals after that. We should be able to correct what was wrong and get back on track, this handwringing of worrying about Herbert is not something we should even care about

He is 3-7 and the Chargers are going nowhere this year, plus we already beat them.



Focus on the one that we are rolling with, I'm sure Tua feels like **** and is mad about getting benched. Like any other QB, he is going to want to prove the people wrong and come out there and play better.



Again, it's not all his fault entirely the offensive line was poor and our LB's were piss poor. The lack of speed to the edge was alarming along with the inability of our tackles to do what they were supposed to do.



Like Flores said "It's a team effort and we have to do better" and he is right.



The hype was getting to some people and I think expectations got the better of some people with fantasies of going 13-3 the rest of the way, it wasnt going to happen. One game at a time and you will be alright, but ease up on what you expect and you will not feel as bad going forward.