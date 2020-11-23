Guys and Gals

AllFinsAllDay

AllFinsAllDay

It's gonna be alright, we got one game that was bound to happen. I think the odds of us extending that streak was pretty unlikely, we played bad but that's why we have games every week. If Fitz would have pulled out the win it would have been great, but he didn't.

We have a game next week against the Jets and then the Bengals after that. We should be able to correct what was wrong and get back on track, this handwringing of worrying about Herbert is not something we should even care about
He is 3-7 and the Chargers are going nowhere this year, plus we already beat them.

Focus on the one that we are rolling with, I'm sure Tua feels like **** and is mad about getting benched. Like any other QB, he is going to want to prove the people wrong and come out there and play better.

Again, it's not all his fault entirely the offensive line was poor and our LB's were piss poor. The lack of speed to the edge was alarming along with the inability of our tackles to do what they were supposed to do.

Like Flores said "It's a team effort and we have to do better" and he is right.

The hype was getting to some people and I think expectations got the better of some people with fantasies of going 13-3 the rest of the way, it wasnt going to happen. One game at a time and you will be alright, but ease up on what you expect and you will not feel as bad going forward.
 
Mach2

Mach2

AllFinsAllDay said:
The defensive issue with the pulling linemen should be easy to address. So easy, in fact, I do wonder why it wasn't done on the fly.

Offensively is another story.

Either our line gels, or we will not be good. The more film DCs get on Tua and the "O", the worse it will be if he doesn't have time. He took some bonehead sacks, but there were too many of them that he really had no chance to do anything.
 
D

Dolphins81

This offense needs WRs in the worst way. I’m taking a WR with the 1A pick. Tua needs to start the rest of the year. He needs the experience.
 
AllFinsAllDay

AllFinsAllDay

All the WR's in the world isn't going to make a difference if you don't have time to throw the ball.
 
Mcganiel

Mcganiel

One thing I do know for sure is that Tua is not big and will never have the ability to throw a football when being wrapped up, Marino, Big ben, Allen, herbert, etc.. bring this to the position, Tua does not and never will.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

AllFinsAllDay said:
Still remember my HS HC. 'Boys, if you play poorly, I'm gonna be on your case. If all of you play poorly, that's my fault.'
 
