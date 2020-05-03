Hawaiis Cedric Byrd to Dolphins??

fansinceGWilson said: Know nothing about him, but it seems Miami has signed a couple of similar guys.If he's seen as an upgrade, do it. Has Miami hit 90 on the roster yet? Click to expand...

I didnt post any highlight or info about him since it didnt come out in the public. I was hearing from a source from hawaii warrior nation FB group. If it becomes legit, we will know more about it here.