Hawaiis Cedric Byrd to Dolphins??

Yoodakine56

I know all of you have never heard of this guy but i hope its true! Im still waiting for that confirmation but Hed be a great weapon for Tua.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Yoodakine56 said:
I know all of you have never heard of this guy but i hope its true! Im still waiting for that confirmation but Hed be a great weapon for Tua.
Click to expand...
Know nothing about him, but it seems Miami has signed a couple of similar guys.If he's seen as an upgrade, do it. Has Miami hit 90 on the roster yet?
 
fansinceGWilson said:
Know nothing about him, but it seems Miami has signed a couple of similar guys.If he's seen as an upgrade, do it. Has Miami hit 90 on the roster yet?
Click to expand...
I didnt post any highlight or info about him since it didnt come out in the public. I was hearing from a source from hawaii warrior nation FB group. If it becomes legit, we will know more about it here.
 
