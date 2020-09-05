Here's the final roster including Bowden

Danny
Maybe aqua colored glasses on my part to a degree but that roster looks
I'm pretty sure there will be some changes. Also, we MUST bring in a QB at the very least for practice and to be the third "emergency" QB so yeah, that's not the real final 53.I'm not sure they'll keep 5 RB's and 7 WR's. I'd think they'll be looking to claim another OL, TE and maybe another CB? 5 CB's looks a little lite?
Very true. Perhaps a PS type QB? And with the new PS rules of up to 4 vets; a vet QB too.I'm pretty sure there will be some changes. Also, we MUST bring in a QB at the very least for practice and to be the third "emergency" QB so yeah, that's not the real final 53.
yeah I would not be surprised to see us get two QB's on that PS but for sure you need at least one.Very true. Perhaps a PS type QB? And with the new PS rules of up to 4 vets; a vet QB too.
Has anyone claimed Rosen? I'd be fine with him on the PS.yeah I would not be surprised to see us get two QB's on that PS but for sure you need at least one.