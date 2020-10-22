“He’s Special” - Rich Eisen on Tua Tagovailoa Making the Dolphins Relevant Again | 10/21/20

I’m as big a proponent of Tua as anyone. Lobbied for the Fins to draft him. Was able to see through my hate of Alabama to notice how damned good of a QB talent he is.



That said, I’m far past tired hearing and reading how “special” every damned player is. The term is so overused — and misapplied — that it just doesn’t really mean anything anymore.



For the past 5 weeks I’ve heard that Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Josh Allen are all “special”. None of them have proven a damned thing yet other than they might be able to play a bit.



Allen’s looked mediocre to subpar against the few defenses with a pulse he’s faced. But somehow the few great statistical games he’s had this season somehow supersedes the larger sample size we’ve seen.



Burrow and Herbert have looked good in spots, but they’ve also looked bad in spots.



All three of those guys aren’t special. Perhaps one of them might develop into a special talent in time. The others might end up just being good NFL QB’s. And there’s nothing wrong with that.



But special isn’t special when it’s applied to almost everyone.



With regard to Tua, we all hope he ends up being a “special” QB in the NFL. He certainly was special at Alabama. For most of 2+ seasons.



It remains to be seen how good an NFL QB he will be.



The only thing I’m sure of is all of these young QB’s in the league currently aren’t collectively ALL special. We already know Mahomes is. If the NFL is lucky, maybe 2-3 more will be. The rest will just be good, bad or mediocre.