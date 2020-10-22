“He’s Special” - Rich Eisen on Tua Tagovailoa Making the Dolphins Relevant Again | 10/21/20

Good Morning Football crew discuss the wisdom of Brian Flores' decision to bench Fitz and start Tua NOW?

 
I’m as big a proponent of Tua as anyone. Lobbied for the Fins to draft him. Was able to see through my hate of Alabama to notice how damned good of a QB talent he is.

That said, I’m far past tired hearing and reading how “special” every damned player is. The term is so overused — and misapplied — that it just doesn’t really mean anything anymore.

For the past 5 weeks I’ve heard that Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Josh Allen are all “special”. None of them have proven a damned thing yet other than they might be able to play a bit.

Allen’s looked mediocre to subpar against the few defenses with a pulse he’s faced. But somehow the few great statistical games he’s had this season somehow supersedes the larger sample size we’ve seen.

Burrow and Herbert have looked good in spots, but they’ve also looked bad in spots.

All three of those guys aren’t special. Perhaps one of them might develop into a special talent in time. The others might end up just being good NFL QB’s. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

But special isn’t special when it’s applied to almost everyone.

With regard to Tua, we all hope he ends up being a “special” QB in the NFL. He certainly was special at Alabama. For most of 2+ seasons.

It remains to be seen how good an NFL QB he will be.

The only thing I’m sure of is all of these young QB’s in the league currently aren’t collectively ALL special. We already know Mahomes is. If the NFL is lucky, maybe 2-3 more will be. The rest will just be good, bad or mediocre.
 
All good points. Just have to wait and see now . . . At the very least, it will now be a very, very interesting 10 games to finish the 2020 season.
 
All good points. Just have to wait an see now . . .
Absolutely we'll have to wait and see. But we aren’t gonna know one way or the other this season. Or maybe even next. It takes a few years of consistency to prove greatness.

But far too many fans (and media members) get enamored and convinced far too early.

How many player’s have we all seen over the years look great right of the gate only to fall back into mediocrity or worse? How many have we seen look lost or like a complete bust only to develop into a good or great player?

People mock this now, but I remember when Colin Kaepernick took the league by storm for 2/3 of a season and in the postseason. He didn’t end up being as “special” as many at the time we calling him.

How’s OBJ doing these days? Not all that long ago a great deal of pundits we’re acting as if he was the 2nd coming of Jerry Rice.

These things take several seasons to play out.

Russell Wilson has proven special. After only 2 full seasons, so has Patrick Mahomes.

The jury is still out on most every other QB.
 
lynx

lynx

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
999
Reaction score
747
Anybody who says "Ryan Fitzpatrick has been excellent or playing really good football" has NOT been watching this team . They watched the Thursday night game and some highlights
 
