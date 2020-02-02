Hopefully SB LIV Will Help Attract Desirable Free Agents to Miami

All week, on all sports shows, all the talking heads were raving about Miami, it's weather, diversity, music, vibes, etc.

Surely many the players going through TV and Radio Row interviews, as well as those just here to soak in the experience and game, had to be impressed by Miami, especially in late January and early February.

Aside from the tremendous economic boom to the area, hopefully holding the SB here with all the parties, fanfare, climate, tropical feel, and the like will help to attract some prized FAs. It sure can't hurt!

Thank you Mr Ross
 
traptses said:
While I agree it can’t hurt, I’m not sure that we needed the Super Bowl to tell everyone about the Miami weather
Click to expand...
Hell doesn't more than half the league own some property, has some family or spent some time down here in the offseason? Miami's no secret to anyone in the NFL.
It's all about $$$, quality of life, and the preception of the organization.
 
All true- its about the money and they know about MIA weather, this week so far hasn’t done anything to give us a bad look so far though- and with no state tax if the decision is close money wise and it’s between snow and here?

We also have money at the moment so...
 
Fin D said:
Not trying to put my dick in anyone's birthday cake......but what FA doesn't already know about the weather, diversity, music, vibe, etc of Miami?
Click to expand...
It's one thing to know about it; but another to actually spend a week or so living in it while snow and frigid weather are taking a toll back home.
 
Well, it's not our first Super Bowl we are hosting. I doubt you have to sell weather, vibe and diversity as it sells itself.
The big difference this Super Bowl is the stadium and the surrounding area of the stadium. If you are an occasional visitor especially from up north or a player driving up in a team bus you will have a stunning display of perfect greenery, palm trees etc. The stadium area is in tip top shape. Of course for a regular fan it has its disadvantages but for a player and occasionally visitor I doubt there is a prettier stadium surrounding anywhere in the US.
That goes for the inside as well. The stadium was always a very very small and homey stadium for a capacity of 76,000. But the remodel brings that out even more. The stadium with the future adjoining training facility is definitely a selling tool for possible FAs.

10209083860548183.jpg
 
Free agents are going to be attracted to A) cash; and B) a team capable of reaching the Super Bowl, not a team located in the same city in which the Super Bowl is occasionally held, but which hasn’t been to a Super Bowl in 35 years.
 
All this talk about knowing is annoying. An opinion just for the sake of one. As if knowing and experiencing are one in the same.

I'm sure you all know about a threesome with 2 gorgeous models. How many of you have experienced it? Exactly.

Having said that, as a lot of you have pointed it out, it's all about the benjamins, baby.

And I don't know how you can blame these guys for show me the money mentality. Guys are retiring younger and younger these days. We take for granted the beatings taken with EVERY snap and the likeliness that they've been doing it since peewee ball.
 
