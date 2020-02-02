Hopefully SB LIV Will Help Attract Desirable Free Agents to Miami

Vaark said: All week, on all sports shows, all the talking heads were raving about Miami, it's weather, diversity, music, vibes, etc.



Surely many the players going through TV and Radio Row interviews, as well as those just here to soak in the experience and game, had to be impressed by Miami, especially in late January and early February.



Aside from the tremendous economic boom to the area, hopefully holding the SB here with all the parties, fanfare, climate, tropical feel, and the like will help to attract some prized FAs. It sure can't hurt!



Well, it's not our first Super Bowl we are hosting. I doubt you have to sell weather, vibe and diversity as it sells itself.The big difference this Super Bowl is the stadium and the surrounding area of the stadium. If you are an occasional visitor especially from up north or a player driving up in a team bus you will have a stunning display of perfect greenery, palm trees etc. The stadium area is in tip top shape. Of course for a regular fan it has its disadvantages but for a player and occasionally visitor I doubt there is a prettier stadium surrounding anywhere in the US.That goes for the inside as well. The stadium was always a very very small and homey stadium for a capacity of 76,000. But the remodel brings that out even more. The stadium with the future adjoining training facility is definitely a selling tool for possible FAs.