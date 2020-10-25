Hopefully Tua debut better than little bro Tualia

JRYCRL
Active Roster
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2009
- Messages
- 658
- Reaction score
- 394
Many thought he was beaten out for the starting gig at Maryland but he got the nod. 0 TDs and 3 interceptions.
To be fair, Maryland sucks out loud and i like him but the other QB they eventually put in looked bigger, more accurate, and more effective. Could be because it was mop up duty. Tulia looked good on the 2-3 step drop. Everything wide was a disaster b
Again, I pray Tua does well.
To be fair, Maryland sucks out loud and i like him but the other QB they eventually put in looked bigger, more accurate, and more effective. Could be because it was mop up duty. Tulia looked good on the 2-3 step drop. Everything wide was a disaster b
Again, I pray Tua does well.