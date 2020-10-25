Hopefully Tua debut better than little bro Tualia

JRYCRL

JRYCRL

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 25, 2009
Messages
658
Reaction score
394
Many thought he was beaten out for the starting gig at Maryland but he got the nod. 0 TDs and 3 interceptions.

To be fair, Maryland sucks out loud and i like him but the other QB they eventually put in looked bigger, more accurate, and more effective. Could be because it was mop up duty. Tulia looked good on the 2-3 step drop. Everything wide was a disaster b

Again, I pray 🙏🏼 Tua does well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom