How A Broncos Fan With An Objective Perspective Views The Fins

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins up with Fire!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
43,682
Reaction score
29,105
Age
56
Location
So Cal
umpalu

umpalu

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Mar 29, 2005
Messages
1,425
Reaction score
215
I lived in Denver and around there for a long time. Went to CU Boulder. I know the love for Broncos out there. I came out the womb an Ohio ST football fan and a Miami Dolphins fan. That will never change. That will never change with those 2 no matter what (as long as crazy doesn’t go down somehow lol). That’s Shannon Sharp Skydiving out of the aerial flyover into the stadium. Epic.

4E4A66DB-C724-4E09-B042-45423BB04565.jpeg
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
5,537
Reaction score
5,689
Location
Allentown, Pa
That’s somewhat decent.

I couldn’t help but wonder how we could steal Jerry Jeudy from them, while watching that.

Broncos might need help moving up for a QB? Clearly Elway knows he needs a a few prospect at QB.

That guy mentioned Sam Darnold as a Lock replacement, that’s not a bad idea.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
7,220
Reaction score
12,904
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
umpalu said:
I lived in Denver and around there for a long time. Went to CU Boulder. I know the love for Broncos out there. I came out the womb an Ohio ST football fan and a Miami Dolphins fan. That will never change. That will never change with those 2 no matter what (as long as crazy doesn’t go down somehow lol).
Click to expand...
Born of two wombs?

That's some type of medical oddity there my brother (from another mother......or two?)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom