How A Broncos Fan With An Objective Perspective Views The Fins

- Apr 29, 2007
- 33,562
- 33,532
- Down the turnpike from Goofy
Gotta give this guy props for a thoroughly enjoyable short video. Give it a listen
Dolphins defense made Herbert run straight to the barber lol and he had the pictures for it
I lived in Denver and around there for a long time. Went to CU Boulder. I know the love for Broncos out there. I came out the womb an Ohio ST football fan and a Miami Dolphins fan. That will never change. That will never change with those 2 no matter what (as long as crazy doesn't go down somehow lol).