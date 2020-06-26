How good can this defense be?

A lot will depend on if we can generate pressure. On paper we don't have anything close to an elite, one man wrecking crew.



I do have confidence that Flo can scheme, adjust and gameplan. We appear to have the horses at CB, and Rowe was solid at S, though depth could be an issue.



D-line should be much better against the run with the added FAs and Draft picks.



The only notable change at LB was the addition of VN, but I am hoping RM and JB are hitting stride. They are both only going into their 3rd year of game experience.