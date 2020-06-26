How good can this defense be?

I think we are still a little weak up the middle...NT, MLB, S. The run defense should be in the bottom half. The pass defense could be top ten. My guess total defense and scoring defense in the 12-17 range.
 
Secondary is going to be as good or better than Surtain Madison. Lb corps is pretty top notch at this point. D line should be a solid A. Safety, we'll see. Is Igby part of the plan there? Flo knew what we had there so there has to be a plan. Depth wise is a little scary on all fronts except DL and CB though.
 
Hopefully the pass defense isn't top 10 just because teams are running the clock out on us, haha.
 
how good our pass defense is will rely heavily on how much X plays. if he plays 14+ games we could have one of the best pass defenses in football.
 
A lot will depend on if we can generate pressure. On paper we don't have anything close to an elite, one man wrecking crew.

I do have confidence that Flo can scheme, adjust and gameplan. We appear to have the horses at CB, and Rowe was solid at S, though depth could be an issue.

D-line should be much better against the run with the added FAs and Draft picks.

The only notable change at LB was the addition of VN, but I am hoping RM and JB are hitting stride. They are both only going into their 3rd year of game experience.
 
I'm going with a couple of qualifications.
1) Only using the last 10 games (IF there are 17).
2) Like 31 other teams, I'm going to assume no injuries.

This D CAN be quite good. It's going to take a lot of guys playing better than I anticipate, but the talent/potential is there. I expect a significantly better pass rush, but I'm basing that on scheme. There are players who are capable of a good pass rush, but no one guy to strike fear in the OC/QB. The only real weakness I see is safety and depth.
 
