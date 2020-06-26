How good can this defense be?

I think we are still a little weak up the middle...NT, MLB, S. The run defense should be in the bottom half. The pass defense could be top ten. My guess total defense and scoring defense in the 12-17 range.
Hopefully the pass defense isn't top 10 just because teams are running the clock out on us, haha.I think we are still a little weak up the middle...NT, MLB, S. The run defense should be in the bottom half. The pass defense could be top ten. My guess total defense and scoring defense in the 12-17 range.
I'm going with a couple of qualifications.I think we are still a little weak up the middle...NT, MLB, S. The run defense should be in the bottom half. The pass defense could be top ten. My guess total defense and scoring defense in the 12-17 range.