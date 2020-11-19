How Surprised Are You At Early Dolphins Success in 2020?

ATL_PHIN_FAN
- I am not surprised that Chan Gailey is coordinating this offense well, despite his age. I thought he was pretty good the first time he was on the Dolphins' staff.
- I'm a little surprised and pleased that Josh Boyer appears to be a very good defensive coordinator and play caller. Not sure yet how much coach Flores has had to do with it, but Boyer's D certainly carries Flore's stamp. I did notice Boyer standing near to and talking to Flores in every game last year. I surmise he was being mentored for DC. I recall Boyer nearly tackling Flores to save him from going off too much on the refs over that bad call in the Jets game.
- I'm not surprised that Flores knew who he needed for this year's coaching staff and confidently did not hesitate to let go unsuitable staff while promptly bringing in those he did want.
- I expected us to be competitive in every game by midseason. I expected it because of how Flores clearly did a fantastic job with very little talent last year. I am surprised and impressed that we managed to achieve competitive games against quality opponents so soon in a challenging year due to COVID.
- I am pleasantly surprised that we have a 5 game winning streak going. At least 2 of those wins were against quality, playoff caliber opponents. Tua may have had more than a little to do with our streak continuing as it has. So far, I'm beginning to see what the excitement over him was about. I hope Flores and Tua continue to surprise me in good ways the rest of the year.
