How Surprised Are You At Early Dolphins Success in 2020?

  1. I am not surprised that Chan Gailey is coordinating this offense well, despite his age. I thought he was pretty good the first time he was on the Dolphins' staff.
  2. I'm a little surprised and pleased that Josh Boyer appears to be a very good defensive coordinator and play caller. Not sure yet how much coach Flores has had to do with it, but Boyer's D certainly carries Flore's stamp. I did notice Boyer standing near to and talking to Flores in every game last year. I surmise he was being mentored for DC. I recall Boyer nearly tackling Flores to save him from going off too much on the refs over that bad call in the Jets game.
  3. I'm not surprised that Flores knew who he needed for this year's coaching staff and confidently did not hesitate to let go unsuitable staff while promptly bringing in those he did want.
  4. I expected us to be competitive in every game by midseason. I expected it because of how Flores clearly did a fantastic job with very little talent last year. I am surprised and impressed that we managed to achieve competitive games against quality opponents so soon in a challenging year due to COVID.
  5. I am pleasantly surprised that we have a 5 game winning streak going. At least 2 of those wins were against quality, playoff caliber opponents. Tua may have had more than a little to do with our streak continuing as it has. So far, I'm beginning to see what the excitement over him was about. I hope Flores and Tua continue to surprise me in good ways the rest of the year.
 
I knew that our Defense was set to improve with the addition of Kyle Van Noy, Byron Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah, Shaq Lawson, Elandon Roberts, etc. Getting Xavien Howard back from injury was another big plus. However, what has really surprised me is how well our new additions to the O-line have come together. Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras in free agency plus Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley in the Draft. Plus a new Offensive Line Coach in Steve Marshall. When considered altogether this was effectively a total rebuild. I thought it would take much, much longer for the O-line to gel and I was expecting Fitz to start for much longer because of potential protection issues and I was comfortable with Tua waiting while the O-line came together. Thankfully, I was totally wrong re the time needed for the O-line to get its sh*t together. Chan Gailey and Steve Marshall have done a great job. This is all coming together nicely with Draft picks up our sleeve for next year.
Brian Flores and GM Chris Grier may have actually implemented the blueprint of the model turnaround for an NFL franchise.
1) Get the right GM for the future. (Easy to say - not so easy to do). Owner has to commit to him.
2) Get the right Head Coach for the future and be confident that the GM and Head Coach are totally aligned philosophically how to turn it around.
3) Be prepared to go backwards in terms of short term (wins) via trading players and cutting expensive veterans to assemble Draft capital and cash for free agents for the future. Allow the GM to be totally ruthless in implementing this phase against predictable media negativity.
4) Find a veteran QB who can hold things down and be a transition to the future, while you find your future QB.
5) Find the right veteran Offensive Coordinator with hands-on experience in developing young QBs.
6) Preferably draft your QB for the future and get him the best O-line protection possible. Note - prioritize the team Draft needs by position - focus on O-line, D-line and DBs before investing significant Draft capital in WRs, RBs and LB.
 
I am quite surprised. I never planned on early success. Too little time due to Covid restrictions (lack of practice time, no preseason games) for the time to gel. It really does take time for a TEAM to come together. It simply doesn't happen overnight. Players need to develop a level of trust with each other. The O Line development has been nothing short of amazing. 5 of 6 new guys starting or playing significant reps and to be as solid as they have been so far. Totally didn't expect that to happen as quickly as it has. These things simply cannot happen without good coaching, can't. That makes things very promising for the future. I have also noticed the respect and pulling for each other by team members. That kind of positive atmosphere is as contagious as a negative atmosphere can be in the opposite direction. That relationship and team first attitude is also a reflection of the coaching. I don't know what record we will end up with because in the NFL there are no gimme games, but I do know our team is significantly better. Attitude and development of players is so key in the NFL and it gives me great satisfaction seeing that actually happen with our Dolphins. I am more optimistic about our future than I have been since Marino. I'm one of the old timers who watched Csonka, Kiik, Morris, etc... in the glory days. Unfortunately, always on TV as I live in ND. I have been able to see two games in Minnesota, unfortunately both loses. Enjoy the ride Dolphin fans!
 
Not surprised at all. I was bullish on this team and distraught over our 1-3 start.

Here is why:
- Thought Fitzpatrick would continue to roll and keep the offense moving
- Defense was significantly upgraded
- Coach Flores did a masterful job down the stretch and has proven to have that rare ability of being a teacher, maximizing talent and good gameday planner.

Miami, with a practice squad roster was one of the best teams in the entire AFC down the stretch last year. Let that sink in. A team that was supposedly tanking with a gutted roster was highly competitive and had a winning record in December.

Because of that reason alone I knew Miami would be a competitive, playoff worth team.
 
ATL_PHIN_FAN said:
  1. I am not surprised that Chan Gailey is coordinating this offense well, despite his age. I thought he was pretty good the first time he was on the Dolphins' staff.
  2. I'm a little surprised and pleased that Josh Boyer appears to be a very good defensive coordinator and play caller. Not sure yet how much coach Flores has had to do with it, but Boyer's D certainly carries Flore's stamp. I did notice Boyer standing near to and talking to Flores in every game last year. I surmise he was being mentored for DC. I recall Boyer nearly tackling Flores to save him from going off too much on the refs over that bad call in the Jets game.
  3. I'm not surprised that Flores knew who he needed for this year's coaching staff and confidently did not hesitate to let go unsuitable staff while promptly bringing in those he did want.
  4. I expected us to be competitive in every game by midseason. I expected it because of how Flores clearly did a fantastic job with very little talent last year. I am surprised and impressed that we managed to achieve competitive games against quality opponents so soon in a challenging year due to COVID.
  5. I am pleasantly surprised that we have a 5 game winning streak going. At least 2 of those wins were against quality, playoff caliber opponents. Tua may have had more than a little to do with our streak continuing as it has. So far, I'm beginning to see what the excitement over him was about. I hope Flores and Tua continue to surprise me in good ways the rest of the year.
Biggest surprise? 3-1 against NFC-W. No way I saw that. I predicted 6 or 7 wins. Miami is there with a softer 3 games.
I agree . . . Boyer looks legit.
Not surprised by the run O, run D, or TT. I AM surprised by the OL. Not great, but I expected a lot more problems in pass pro.
Agree, I didn't expect Miami to get blown out, but I expected several close losses
 
Surprised by their record but I expected them to play very sound football and be competitive in every game.

I just thought they would drop a few close ones against the better teams on their schedule.

And I did not expect to see Tua so soon.I though they would wait until the Fins were no longer a playoff contender before putting him out there.

The OL has been better than expected(not great but pretty solid). I thought that might take more time.

The Defense has been exactly what i thought, they added a lot of talent and Flores knows what he is doing there.I was confident that would be a Top half of the League defense.

I had then 7-9 and they look to be a lock for 9-7 minimum with a real shot at 10 wins or better.

They had a strong off season and should repeat that this Spring.

The future looks bright for the first time since they hired Saban.
 
Definitely ahead of schedule. Definitely ahead of the curve.

The aggressive move Flo made jettisoning OC + DC hit pay-dirt big time!

The offseason FA acquisitions and '20 draft just keep looking better!

The mojo we've developed on D is rocking the NFL!

The success of player development is VERY IMPRSSIVE!

Given 50%+ roster turnover --- it rather shocking!

And of course -- the transformation on OL is pretty remarkable!

I almost feel like we already won a "championship" -- best TEAM rebuild/recovery EVER!
 
Surprised wee this good and winning this much so soon. I think most of us expected to be competitive considering our coach and last years performance to end the season.

I didn’t expect the new coaching staff to be this effective this soon.

I guessed 7-8 games max improvement. It seems all but certain this team is going to win 9-12 games this season. Double digits win total is unreal!

If we make it to the post-Season then look out. Anything can happen.
 
For me, I felt last year we had some pieces on defense that would help us get to respectability. Then in the off-season we stole the farm with all are acquisitions but, the draft gave us more than ever. I predicted a 9-7 season (no playoffs just yet). Because of I felt Fitz would win us 5 games and either Tua or Rosen would win us 4 more. I said baby steps in the beginning. Then Fitz starts and we get rid of Rosen and Tua is waiting patiently. Fitz get us to 3-3 as we started to gel more on the defensive side than on offense as I expected but now its complimentary. As Tua has now entered, we are 3-0 (6-3) as ALL 3 phases are complimenting each other. We are simply getting better and better each game. Now my expectations have risen as we have a very very good football team. 11-5 is very doable and a playoff berth is very doable even I dare say it, AFC EAST champs is doable, as well with this Roster it is a sentiment of our Coach Brian Flores and the Front Office Staff and dare I say it Steven Ross kudos to one and all. I was surprised of how quickly its happening. But, I am not shocked at all anymore because this team plays 60 minutes of disciplined hard nose football for their coach. WIN or LOSE. That's all we asked for everything else is just plain gravy. Go Dolphins!!!!
 
I’m not surprised at all. But I did say at the beginning of the season that I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up with a worse record than last year at the same time being a better team. With the difficult schedule I also counted that there could be growing pains with the new staff, players etc. but with that said they grew thru those growing pains quicker than expected. A credit to Flores coaching and Grier picking ready made NFL players
 
