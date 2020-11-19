How Surprised Are You At Early Dolphins Success in 2020?

I knew that our Defense was set to improve with the addition of Kyle Van Noy, Byron Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah, Shaq Lawson, Elandon Roberts, etc. Getting Xavien Howard back from injury was another big plus. However, what has really surprised me is how well our new additions to the O-line have come together. Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras in free agency plus Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley in the Draft. Plus a new Offensive Line Coach in Steve Marshall. When considered altogether this was effectively a total rebuild. I thought it would take much, much longer for the O-line to gel and I was expecting Fitz to start for much longer because of potential protection issues and I was comfortable with Tua waiting while the O-line came together. Thankfully, I was totally wrong re the time needed for the O-line to get its sh*t together. Chan Gailey and Steve Marshall have done a great job. This is all coming together nicely with Draft picks up our sleeve for next year.

Brian Flores and GM Chris Grier may have actually implemented the blueprint of the model turnaround for an NFL franchise.

1) Get the right GM for the future. (Easy to say - not so easy to do). Owner has to commit to him.

2) Get the right Head Coach for the future and be confident that the GM and Head Coach are totally aligned philosophically how to turn it around.

3) Be prepared to go backwards in terms of short term (wins) via trading players and cutting expensive veterans to assemble Draft capital and cash for free agents for the future. Allow the GM to be totally ruthless in implementing this phase against predictable media negativity.

4) Find a veteran QB who can hold things down and be a transition to the future, while you find your future QB.

5) Find the right veteran Offensive Coordinator with hands-on experience in developing young QBs.

6) Preferably draft your QB for the future and get him the best O-line protection possible. Note - prioritize the team Draft needs by position - focus on O-line, D-line and DBs before investing significant Draft capital in WRs, RBs and LB.