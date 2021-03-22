 How Would Pitts Fit? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Would Pitts Fit?

I'm curious if Miami drafted Kyle Pitts how he would fit? Would they still need to add another WR(outside speed guy?) would they still need to add a slot(a possession type or speed/jet sweep type)?

Seems with Pitts and Gieseki and a slot type wr you are flooding the middle of the field.

I'm curious how other feel Pitts would effect the addition of other types of WR?
 
Pitts and Gesicki both would work the middle.. they both would work the slot and Pitts would lineup everywhere backfield outside inside inline.. you would put out Parker Fuller Gesicki Pitts and a RB lots of size on the field with someone to get downfield fast.. the RPO already got better with Fuller who can win fast and will catch the ball over the middle.. Pitts would just add to that with the ability to get deep
 
