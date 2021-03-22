How Would Pitts Fit?

I'm curious if Miami drafted Kyle Pitts how he would fit? Would they still need to add another WR(outside speed guy?) would they still need to add a slot(a possession type or speed/jet sweep type)?
Seems with Pitts and Gieseki and a slot type wr you are flooding the middle of the field.
I'm curious how other feel Pitts would effect the addition of other types of WR?
