Howard arrested for domestic battery

SkapePhin

SkapePhin

FML.

What is it with these guys? They have the world but can’t control their own anger to refrain from beating women? Just gross.

I’d like to hear more details, but not good. Makes him untradeable too if that was ever a possibility.
 
Last edited:
EasyRider

EasyRider

This **** luck never leaves us
lets wait until the facts come out

tell you what, if he’s guilty, I am not at all worried about dropping this guy and moving on. This staff has proven they can coach players. If he’s guilty it would suck it creates another hole but I’ll be fine if that’s the case. Two years ago this would be devastating for us
 
Namor

Namor

Arrested!!!!!...How did that happen?..Thought these extra wins brought us culture...
 
j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

Fintastic17 said:
Mother ****er!

Welp our draft board just changed DRASTICALLY.
I don't think so. CB was already the defensive position Miami valued most, and 2020 is strong at CB. It'd be a mistake to pass on a talented player at a high-value position just because you think your needs are greater elsewhere
 
