How's that 'Browns Rebuild' going? 😆😅

Sirspud

That Browns team is ravaged by injuries. Gonna be hard to compete with Mayfield's shoulder so bad.
 
Brumdog45

Let's see, they are 14-8 in the past two seasons with a playoff win.

That's not even a good attempt at trolling.
 
Dolph N.Fan

EasyRider said:
What do the Browns rebuild have to do with this forum. Stop littering
There was a thread saying how Cleveland turned it around compared to Miami. However Cleveland hasn’t turned anything around and is actually having the same not meeting expectations problems Miami is having this year. The only difference is Cleveland is just beating the teams they’re supposed to but keep laying eggs vs top teams despite all the talent.

Since the beginning of last year Cleveland has lost every big game they played.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
The only difference is Cleveland is just beating the teams they’re supposed to but keep laying eggs vs top teams despite all the talent.

Since the beginning of last year Cleveland has lost every big game they played.
1. Beating the teams you are supposed to keeps you in the hunt.

2. Patently false statement. They beat the Titans in Tennessee, won a lose and go-home game in the last week of the regular season AND won a game in the playoffs.
 
