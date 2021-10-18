How's that 'Browns Rebuild' going? 😆😅

EasyRider said: What do the Browns rebuild have to do with this forum. Stop littering Click to expand...

There was a thread saying how Cleveland turned it around compared to Miami. However Cleveland hasn’t turned anything around and is actually having the same not meeting expectations problems Miami is having this year. The only difference is Cleveland is just beating the teams they’re supposed to but keep laying eggs vs top teams despite all the talent.Since the beginning of last year Cleveland has lost every big game they played.