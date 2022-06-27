 I just read that Brissett will be the Browns #1 QB this year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I just read that Brissett will be the Browns #1 QB this year

I just read that Brissett will be the Browns #1 QB this year

I can't make up my mind if I should laugh or cry.

Reasons to Laugh:
The Browns are about to trade away a pretty good QB, are about to lose the availability of a very expensive QB they just traded for and are left with Brissett as their starting QB.

Reasons to cry:
The Browns are about to trade away a pretty good QB, are about to lose the availability of a very expensive QB they just traded for and are left with Brissett as their starting QB.

Reason to gloat:
And we thought we had QB problems - LOL

While I'm happy for Brissett getting this kind of opportunity, I don't see success in his future. I will be "almost" dumbfounded if he and Cleveland have a successful season. I will be laughing at the losing team every time Cleveland wins - considering their QB situation. I'll be crying if they do better than we do this year.
 
and then if they end up last hou will be getting their high pick. they don't even get a silver lining in return for their stupid misfortune. browns gonna brown.
 
I just don't know what the Browns think at times.

26c201.jpg
 
