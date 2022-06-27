Ray R
Club Member
- Joined
- May 19, 2017
- Messages
- 9,784
- Reaction score
- 17,172
- Age
- 76
- Location
- High Point, NC
I just read that Brissett will be the Browns #1 QB this year
I can't make up my mind if I should laugh or cry.
Reasons to Laugh:
The Browns are about to trade away a pretty good QB, are about to lose the availability of a very expensive QB they just traded for and are left with Brissett as their starting QB.
Reasons to cry:
The Browns are about to trade away a pretty good QB, are about to lose the availability of a very expensive QB they just traded for and are left with Brissett as their starting QB.
Reason to gloat:
And we thought we had QB problems - LOL
While I'm happy for Brissett getting this kind of opportunity, I don't see success in his future. I will be "almost" dumbfounded if he and Cleveland have a successful season. I will be laughing at the losing team every time Cleveland wins - considering their QB situation. I'll be crying if they do better than we do this year.
