I just read that Brissett will be the Browns #1 QB this year



I can't make up my mind if I should laugh or cry.



Reasons to Laugh:

The Browns are about to trade away a pretty good QB, are about to lose the availability of a very expensive QB they just traded for and are left with Brissett as their starting QB.



Reasons to cry:

The Browns are about to trade away a pretty good QB, are about to lose the availability of a very expensive QB they just traded for and are left with Brissett as their starting QB.



Reason to gloat:

And we thought we had QB problems - LOL



While I'm happy for Brissett getting this kind of opportunity, I don't see success in his future. I will be "almost" dumbfounded if he and Cleveland have a successful season. I will be laughing at the losing team every time Cleveland wins - considering their QB situation. I'll be crying if they do better than we do this year.