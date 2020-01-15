I really like Georgia RB D'Andre Swift in our offense

I'll start this by saying I've coached RB's for 32 years and was a pretty good one myself a long, long time ago. I feel like my strength in coaching, if I had to single it down to one thing is coaching RB's. That said, I really like what I'm seeing of Georgia RB D'Andre Swift. I think his strengths are elite, and his weaknesses are easy to coach up. He has rare explosiveness and his slashing cut style makes defenders miss him. That's important in staying healthy (not taking those huge shots defenders try to line you up for). I also see some elite vision in his game and his dips and fakes set up blocks way past the line of scrimmage. I think he could be an amazing player to build around. I liken him in the NFL to the Rams Todd Gurley, but I think Swift is faster. He has fantastic hands and also runs great routes. I love Ohio States Dobbins, but Swift has taken my top RB spot in this draft. I'll be thrilled to land Swift, Dobbins and/or Harris (Alabama) for our big physical runner. I'd like us to draft Harris 2B or round 3 to compliment our starter.Swift does need some work in his game. Things I've identified in particular is ball security (needs to work on some basics like keeping the ball high and tight) and he could put more effort into his fakes on play action. These are easily coached up items though, and more about what his coaches have allowed him to get away with more so than a real weakness in his game.I don't know how early the backs will start moving off the board, but if Swift is there from 18 to 26 I'd take him. Fortunately there are enough RB's that Round 2 is probably where we take our guy, so Swift may very likely be gone but if we somehow land him, I'll be thrilled.