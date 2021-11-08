I told all of you!! Tennessee is a roadmap... Tannehill balling!

I told you all we need a solid running game some thumpers on defense and then let Tua (when he gets back on the field) supplement with the passing game similar to the Titans and then the team and will be set up to make a Championship run.

Stop the QB search and get some solid RBs who can break a tackle or a least take it to the house. Get dominant Dl we have good guys now one more show stopper on the Dl and the defense could be there.

There are simply too many threads on Qbs arm strength or injuries when we have just had a few holes on this team to fill. We need a real OL and OC coach our linemen are just not coached it's that simple.!!!



If we want to talk Qbs ...once again Ryan Tannehill is making Clutch Plays help his team win. He does not freak out every time he throws an interception. He just keeps going with the plan.

If Tennessee gets to the Superbowl the better a Thread full of apologies for the abuse he took from our fans. Stop bashing Tua he is actually ahead of Tannehill to me but yes he needs to stay healthy

Let's not throw in the towel on Tua as people did with Tannehill. Even this year you guys were saying he can not win without Derrick Henry. Guess I have been watching the games and Tannehill has been making clutch plays and bringing Tenessee back in games with or without Derrick Henry. What happening with Tannehill is he is learning how to win no matter what. That is what winners do. The team and Coach believe in him. That is how you win!!! Believe in your players!!



This team is where it is because of criticism of the wrong places starting at the top with the Watson nonsense.

This season I am watching and rooting for Tennessee as my second team.....watching them beat the Bills was pure joy. Always hopeful for my Phins that one day we will believe in our players, our coaches, and one day our new owner.