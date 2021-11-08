 I told all of you!! Tennessee is a roadmap... Tannehill balling! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I told all of you!! Tennessee is a roadmap... Tannehill balling!

I told you all we need a solid running game some thumpers on defense and then let Tua (when he gets back on the field) supplement with the passing game similar to the Titans and then the team and will be set up to make a Championship run.
Stop the QB search and get some solid RBs who can break a tackle or a least take it to the house. Get dominant Dl we have good guys now one more show stopper on the Dl and the defense could be there.
There are simply too many threads on Qbs arm strength or injuries when we have just had a few holes on this team to fill. We need a real OL and OC coach our linemen are just not coached it's that simple.!!!

If we want to talk Qbs ...once again Ryan Tannehill is making Clutch Plays help his team win. He does not freak out every time he throws an interception. He just keeps going with the plan.
If Tennessee gets to the Superbowl the better a Thread full of apologies for the abuse he took from our fans. Stop bashing Tua he is actually ahead of Tannehill to me but yes he needs to stay healthy
Let's not throw in the towel on Tua as people did with Tannehill. Even this year you guys were saying he can not win without Derrick Henry. Guess I have been watching the games and Tannehill has been making clutch plays and bringing Tenessee back in games with or without Derrick Henry. What happening with Tannehill is he is learning how to win no matter what. That is what winners do. The team and Coach believe in him. That is how you win!!! Believe in your players!!

This team is where it is because of criticism of the wrong places starting at the top with the Watson nonsense.
This season I am watching and rooting for Tennessee as my second team.....watching them beat the Bills was pure joy. Always hopeful for my Phins that one day we will believe in our players, our coaches, and one day our new owner.
 
When we can sign a back the caliber of Henry let me know.

I agree we need a better run game and should/could have drafted a few good ones, but replicating the Titans is as worthless as replicating the Patriots with Brady or the Colts with Manning, unless you have a guy that good at the required position you're just a lesser imitation.
 
Henry didn't play yesterday when they beat the Rams.
 
Well Henry had a LOT of games played before Tannehill was named starter, and he wasn't anything special at all...not until AFTER Tannehill started has he blown up into the monster he is. That's a lot more than a game or two.
 
Wouldn't hurt my feelings any to have a team that could beat the Colts (2x), Bills, Chiefs, Seahawks and Rams.
 
Tannehill Will be included with the long list of players who we failed to develop and then move on and have a nice careers. Good for him, he is playing very well and have a chance to go deep into the playoffs
 
Henry didn't do crap in the Colts game either. Also, FYI Tannehill was the one who showed up in the AFC Championship game. As stated above and multiple times on here, Henry was not Henry until Tannehill got there. Some one on here posted some laughable BS about did you watch Henry's story, he started doing better because he started trying. That is how ignorant the bias is towards Tannehill. It was a MUTUALLY beneficial relationship. When you have a QB completing at a crazy high completion %, at a very high YPC, that is going to help out ANY RB. It certainly did Henry. Man stop the hate and give the guy his due.
 
Who are you kidding? Miami can't run the ball, can't pass more than 5-8 yards down field and the Defense has a propensity to give up the big play at the worst times possible. Not to mention they can't stop the run. They are outcoached pretty much every game and look pathetic. When they start playing up to their potential let's talk turkey.
 
Tannehill is an NFL prototype QB, size, strength and durable. Unfortunately Tua isn't any of those things, the only aspect in which they align appears to be character. Both players appear to be exceptional in that department.
 
