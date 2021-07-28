I wonder if Carolina...

GeauxFins2020
Is in the XH market. Yetur Gross Matos and a second and fourth round pick.
We get rid of a headache and clear millions in cap space.
YGM has a high motor and some pass rush ability. Hes big enough to set the edge and hes still young.
The picks will allow us to continue to replace aging vets.
