I wouldnt be shocked if Lawrence=Only Top 10 QB

I will be surprised if Lawrence is the only top 10 QB. But, you bring up a very good point. Without the combine, the scouts are a bit more tight-lipped about their rankings because it is less obvious in which tier these guys are ranked. I remember when Jake Locker was drafted #8, Blaine Gabbert #10, and Christian Ponder #12. Most people thought all three were overdrafted, and history proved that correct. But, with today's rookie salary scale the QB position is not only no longer a death-trap for teams who choose poorly, it's actually a jackpot for teams that draft a QB who can start immediately, because they save a ton off an established veteran vs. the cap. So, their value, which was already sky high, actually went UP as prospects because the cap savings is huge and if they bust, it's not really a big deal. So, the bidding for young QB's has shot through the roof since the Locker/Gabbert/Ponder days.



That's why I'll be surprised if we only see 1 in the top 10. Talent-wise, there are some red flags. Wilson looks to be the best of the bunch, but he's a one-hit wonder who didn't play the toughest schedule. Fields has high upside and proved himself against the best competition (like Clemson), but is still raw and very inconsistent, so he'll need development. Then there is Lance, who has both red flags, but may end up being the best of the 3. It will be tough to see guess how these guys' careers may go, and I think it's easy to see how a team like New England, Washington, Chicago or Indianapolis might be the soft landing for these guys. But realistically, it's hard to see how so many teams that either have QB issues or new coaches pass on these guys. Those teams include New York (Jets), Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit, Carolina and Denver--all of whom currently have top 10 picks. Then there's the real possibility those other teams or a New Orleans trade up to get a guy. The value of having a QB to groom or play while under a rookie contract is very appealing to a lot of GM's.