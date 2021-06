Mach2 said: I understand the philosophy of trying to get the best players on the field. I don't know that moving a very good cover corner to safety is the way though, particularly when you have some good options that are actually safeties.



Byron did play safety early in his career, so who knows. That's a lot of jack to pay a FS, not that Flo would decide on that basis.



With "flexibility" being one of Flo's key mantras, I could see packages where Iggy takes a man assignment, with Jones dropping into a safety role. Probably not a steady thing. Click to expand...

Part of my thinking is igbinoghenne is more of a boundry corner than a slot guy, so the only way he's going to reach his potential is to get a lot of snaps on the boundry. As you satated Jones has experience at safety and is very good at it. In the nickle package Miami would have lots of options like bringing Rowe in and moving Holland to the slot or bringing in Coleman, Needham. or McCourty to play the slot. I actually think of Miami's five 1st round picks from 2019 and 2020 (Tua, Noah, Jackson, Waddle and Phillips) need to be the core of the team in a few years so getting then as much playing time as possible is important.