If the Dolphins drafted Lamar Jackson, would he still be successful?

The Ravens have a solid offensive line and a strong running attack. They have a great defense and a HC who has already proved he can lead his team to a Super Bowl win.



Not to take anything away from Lamar Jackson because I think he is an excellent NFL QB and he is in an offense that is perfectly suited for his skill set. The best thing that happened to Jackson is he dropped in the draft and instead of being drafted by a team like the Dolphins who had a terrible HC in Gase and a terrible OL, he was fortunate to be drafted by an outstanding organization in the Baltimore Ravens.



Jackson would certainly not be the same QB for the Dolphins at this time as he is for the Ravens simply because of the vast difference in the players he has around him in Baltimore compared to the players on the Dolphins roster.



Also John Harbaugh was willing to build an offense around what Jackson does best. I don’t know if Gase last year or Flores this year would be willing to change their offensive schemes to fit the skills of what Jackson does best.