If the Dolphins drafted Lamar Jackson, would he still be successful?

What do you think would have happened to Gase and the Dolphins if they drafted Jackson.

I tend to think a lot of his success is thanks to Harbaugh and a front office who know how to build a team. Sadly, I think Gase and the Dolphins would have ruined him.

Your thoughts?
 
No. Dolphins would have forced him to become a pocket passer, would never have had the vision Baltimore had for him and we certainly don't have the complete team that Baltimore has either.

I mean, lets be serious, if we had Baltimore's defense alone we'd probably have 2 or 3 more wins right now. Do you think this team at any point in the last 3 or 4 years could have held Houston to just 7 points?
 
No, my main fear is us drafting a quarterback and not working him into something above average.I would love to have a young serviceable, play making quarterback with a ridiculous defense.
 
Nope. He'd have been struggling in Miami. Imagine Jackson paired with Gase as his HC. No way he becomes what he is today. As for Miami's current staff, not sure what they'd have envisioned for him. Baltimore got it right.
 
Coaching in football is more important than any other sport imo.

I think poor coaching has been the primary culprit for Miami's problems since Dan left.

Having said that, Lamar would have been successful wherever he went, Baltimore just accelerated the process.

He's the best player in the NFL right now and we (along with 30 other teams) blew it by not drafting him.

Lamar is special, I didn't see it before (don't watch college ball) but it's obvious now, MVP.

Amazing how talents like Lamar and Marino fall in the draft...
 
No way. We don't have the infrastructure and ready made team. Maybe we would've tried to force him to be the prototypical QB. Maybe not. It wouldn't have mattered. We had nothing to offer but incompetence and injuries.
 
If you draft that type of player, much like with Kyler Murray, you have to already have a vision of what you intend to do. Harbaugh is a top level coach who has vision.

Gase, not so much.

We don't know how Flores would have handled it, but his preferred "vision" seems to be quite different than the direction the Ravens have gone.
 
The Ravens have a solid offensive line and a strong running attack. They have a great defense and a HC who has already proved he can lead his team to a Super Bowl win.

Not to take anything away from Lamar Jackson because I think he is an excellent NFL QB and he is in an offense that is perfectly suited for his skill set. The best thing that happened to Jackson is he dropped in the draft and instead of being drafted by a team like the Dolphins who had a terrible HC in Gase and a terrible OL, he was fortunate to be drafted by an outstanding organization in the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson would certainly not be the same QB for the Dolphins at this time as he is for the Ravens simply because of the vast difference in the players he has around him in Baltimore compared to the players on the Dolphins roster.

Also John Harbaugh was willing to build an offense around what Jackson does best. I don’t know if Gase last year or Flores this year would be willing to change their offensive schemes to fit the skills of what Jackson does best.
 
Of course he would. Not as much as he is now because Baltimore has much more talent at the moment but elite qbs can change an entire offense and team. And with the coaching staff we have now and all the talent we'll be acquiring soon he would be just as dominant here as Baltimore.
 
