If Tua is the pick we need a RT not a LT in round one

Just a reminder that Tua is a southpaw. So, if he's the pick we need to make the big OL pick a RT not a LT. What do you guys think about Willis probably at #25? Not only from Bama but the RT that watched Tua's back from there. Curious what thise who watch Bama regularly think about him. If not him, who do we want in draft or FA knowing the RT would be the main spot on the line with a southpaw.
Below excerpt is from here: https://walterfootball.com/draft2020ot.php
Height: 6-5. Weight: 320.
Projected 40 Time: 5.17.
Projected Round (2020): 1-2.
1/13/20: Wills was the starting right tackle for Alabama in 2019 and had an excellent season for the Crimson Tide. He has the strength to open holes in the ground game with the quickness and athleticism to block on the edge. Wills looks like a quick starter at right tackle in the NFL. As a sophomore in 2018, Wills earned the starting spot on the right edge and remained the starter at right tackle over 2018 and 2019."