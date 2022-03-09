 If you haven't seen Matt Araiza you need to check him out. Would look good as a Miami Dolphin | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If you haven't seen Matt Araiza you need to check him out. Would look good as a Miami Dolphin

He can flip the field with his 86 yard punts. That would instantly make our special teams group better. I dont know about a 3rd like the article says but I'd love to have him.

