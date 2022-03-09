If you haven't seen Matt Araiza you need to check him out. Would look good as a Miami Dolphin

dol-phan007
Money is Power
- Joined
- Jan 25, 2008
- Messages
- 1,055
- Reaction score
- 879
He can flip the field with his 86 yard punts. That would instantly make our special teams group better. I dont know about a 3rd like the article says but I'd love to have him.
The Miami Dolphins should seriously consider drafting Matt Araiza
The Miami Dolphins, currently, have eight draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. They have plenty of positions that need to be addressed and adding depth i...
phinphanatic.com