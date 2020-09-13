In regards to PI

Watching the Bucs/Saints game, there's already been three DPIs that I've seen, not a single one obvious and not anything close to what happened on every single contested pass we had all game long. Refs are gonna consistently give legendary QB's the benefit of the doubt and call ticky tack penalties for their benefit. Refs are gonna give frontline teams the benefit of the doubt on defense and only make the calls when they have.



There were so many reasons why we lost this football game today. Much of that had nothing to do with the refs. But it was really, really hard for our offense to play when there is no consequence for the defense to maul our receivers every single play with no recourse. Especially when you don't get the same benefit on the other side because the NFL doesn't have ulterior motives in making sure your star players and star defenses continue to get their share.