In regards to PI

Watching the Bucs/Saints game, there's already been three DPIs that I've seen, not a single one obvious and not anything close to what happened on every single contested pass we had all game long. Refs are gonna consistently give legendary QB's the benefit of the doubt and call ticky tack penalties for their benefit. Refs are gonna give frontline teams the benefit of the doubt on defense and only make the calls when they have.

There were so many reasons why we lost this football game today. Much of that had nothing to do with the refs. But it was really, really hard for our offense to play when there is no consequence for the defense to maul our receivers every single play with no recourse. Especially when you don't get the same benefit on the other side because the NFL doesn't have ulterior motives in making sure your star players and star defenses continue to get their share.
 
Yep! That's what makes it so fustrating. I'm watching certain calls around the league and it's blatant we were robbed. Some are saying it didn't matter...Ofcourse calls and no calls matter. Those things literally have the power to change outcomes of games.

Fortunately, not every game is in NE and with that crew.
 
Refs ruin sports. Same with the NBA. Refs in general control games and just make watching sports not fun way too often. Yeah we need refs but the leagues let them have way too much power and control.
 
What makes me most mad about the PI issues today is that after all we've been through this year we should have another few minutes of entertaining football. Our excitement ended suddenly because of an egregious non-call which allowed the Pats to end the game early when at minimum we should have had a FG attempt and then seen if our defense inexplicably could have stopped and given our offense another shot. To see the game end like that...disgusting.
 
