Intro to Curtis Weaver DE: 5th RD

Hoot
Keeper of the Old Code
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2005
- Messages
- 881
- Reaction score
- 996
- Location
- Nebraska
Pick Analysis
CURTIS WEAVER
Round 5 • Pick 19 (164)
Stand-up end whose production as a pass rusher must be balanced out by his below-average ability and athleticism in stopping the run. Weaver is a naturally instinctive counter-rusher who uses synchronized hands/feet to attack both inside and outside edges as a rusher, but his lack of explosiveness and athletic traits could dull his rush production against NFL offensive tackles. He plays with football intelligence, but his level of NFL success could be determined by whether his skill can overcome below-average explosiveness.
Highlight Reel
Interview: Post-Game with 4 Sacks
All Star Football Challenge
Highlights 2019
CURTIS WEAVER
Round 5 • Pick 19 (164)
Stand-up end whose production as a pass rusher must be balanced out by his below-average ability and athleticism in stopping the run. Weaver is a naturally instinctive counter-rusher who uses synchronized hands/feet to attack both inside and outside edges as a rusher, but his lack of explosiveness and athletic traits could dull his rush production against NFL offensive tackles. He plays with football intelligence, but his level of NFL success could be determined by whether his skill can overcome below-average explosiveness.
Highlight Reel
Interview: Post-Game with 4 Sacks
All Star Football Challenge
Highlights 2019