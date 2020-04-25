Intro to Curtis Weaver DE: 5th RD

Pick Analysis
CURTIS WEAVER
Round 5 • Pick 19 (164)


Stand-up end whose production as a pass rusher must be balanced out by his below-average ability and athleticism in stopping the run. Weaver is a naturally instinctive counter-rusher who uses synchronized hands/feet to attack both inside and outside edges as a rusher, but his lack of explosiveness and athletic traits could dull his rush production against NFL offensive tackles. He plays with football intelligence, but his level of NFL success could be determined by whether his skill can overcome below-average explosiveness.

Highlight Reel



Interview: Post-Game with 4 Sacks



All Star Football Challenge



Highlights 2019

 
CBS

Curtis Weaver EDGE, BOISE
Height: 6-2, Weight: 265
Weaver can beat offensive tackles in a variety of ways. Pass-rushing moves. Bend to the quarterback. Some speed to power. Good, not great burst. Bend and flattening ability is outstanding. Ridiculous value at a premium position. (Chris Trapasso)
"Ridiculous value at a premium position." I like the sound of that.

Weaver was higher on my board. Surprised he dropped to this point. REALLY happy to see the Fins go up and get him. Fins did a heck of a job in the 5th.
 
Like the value. Thought he'd go in the third. Sack production is outstanding. Heavy hands. He can bend but won't overwhelm with explosiveness. I'd imagine thats why he fell (plus the amount of run plays he gets washed from). He'll def chip in.
 
silverfin said:
Like the value. Thought he'd go in the third. Sack production is outstanding. Heavy hands. He can bend but won't overwhelm with explosiveness. I'd imagine thats why he fell (plus the amount of run plays he gets washed from). He'll def chip in.
Runs plays washed from...as in getting blocked and pushed out of a lane? Seen it often in his tape?
 
