Intro to Hunter Long TE :RD 3













STATS:

6'5" 254 lbs

4.63 40yd dash

10' 2" Broad jump

32.5" Vertical jump



2020 Season:

57 receptions / 685 yards / 5 TDs



"Long matriculated to Chestnut Hill from Deerfield Academy in New Hampshire, where he was a second-team all-state selection as a tight end and defensive end. Long averaged 25.8 yards on four catches in his redshirt freshman season (103 total yards) and scored two touchdowns. He was a third-team all-conference pick in 2019 after leading the team with 509 yards on 28 receptions (18.2 per), scoring twice in 13 games (three starts). The second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-ACC selection in 2020 decided to leave for the NFL after racking up 57 receptions for 685 yards (12.0 per) and five scores in 11 starts for the Eagles."

--Chad Reuter





"Pass-catching tight end with decent speed and plus ball skills but a concerning lack of consistent aggression in his play. Long is much too passive and unskilled as a run blocker at this point of his development to consistently help against NFL competition. He also needs to get better at controlling his catch space with body control and physicality. However, when the ball is in the air, he plays with a plus level of tracking and focus to make tougher catches look easy, including throws that are down near his feet. He doesn't look like a burner, but he does have success running the seam and working over routes, so play speed should not be an issue. He's unlikely to ever be much of a blocker, so he must learn to become more competitive and feisty in fighting for his space and the football."

--Land Zierlin





"New Dolphins TE Hunter Long led FBS TEs in catches (57) last season and was named the TE of the National Team at the Senior Bowl coached by Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins."

--Travis Wingfield