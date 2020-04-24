Intro to Noah Igbinoghene: RD 1

jnozag said:
howard will be traded for a 1st rounder in '21
I don’t think so. At least, not this year. This kid we picked is really raw and not ready to see the field other than as a KR. Amazing physical skills and competitiveness w two Olympic parents. He may turn out to be a great player but he’s going to need a year of work first. I suspect the staff are going to want to make sure he’s going to make the grade before trading anyone. Howard and Jones will not be together for long though given the $ tied up there but this kid is a project - I don’t think you have to rush a trade of Howard OR Jones yet.
 
Yup Flores passion project written all over it and I absolutely love it. Why not. You have already won over every Dolphins fan with the first two picks (though I believe Dallas ****ed up the Lamb selection for us.) Pick 26 was house money that honestly they likely expected to need to trade for Tua.
 
royalshank said:
I don’t think so. At least, not this year. This kid we picked is really raw and not ready to see the field other than as a KR. Amazing physical skills and competitiveness w two Olympic parents. He may turn out to be a great player but he’s going to need a year of work first. I suspect the staff are going to want to make sure he’s going to make the grade before trading anyone. Howard and Jones will not be together for long though given the $ tied up there but this kid is a project - I don’t think you have to rush a trade of Howard OR Jones yet.
basically what i meant. the 21 draft isnt for a whole year ;)
 
When I read the article about how our staff spent the most time with Auburn guys, Igbinoghene was all over my radar. BB absolutely loves to draft late 1st CBs, so I wasn’t shocked by the pick. The kid fits our system perfectly as his biggest strength is playing man press coverage.
 
Iggy is a quality starter who is a versatile player. Some reach in the pick but 3 good CBs is better than 2 good CBs on the roster. Injuries happen and seems after the first 2 CBs that Flores felt we had to have a 3rd starter. Still we obtained an extra 4th rounder that will be used to trade up into the 3rd round tomorrow.
 
royalshank said:
I don’t think so. At least, not this year. This kid we picked is really raw and not ready to see the field other than as a KR. Amazing physical skills and competitiveness w two Olympic parents. He may turn out to be a great player but he’s going to need a year of work first. I suspect the staff are going to want to make sure he’s going to make the grade before trading anyone. Howard and Jones will not be together for long though given the $ tied up there but this kid is a project - I don’t think you have to rush a trade of Howard OR Jones yet.
He is a grinder. Excellent physical tools, but he will need to learn the ropes for a year or so like X. Howard did. Similar handsy in-your-face type of coverage. Honestly, reminds me of a bigger more athletic version of Bobby McCain ... and I love that. I like that we seem to still be building for 2021. Tua will struggle as a rookie between the injury rehab and the likely shortened season. He'll not get the offseason work most rookies get. Iggy's learning of the craft will be similarly delayed without a pre-season learning period. Good addition.

Lots of top CB talent in this draft, and I'm very happy we grabbed one of them. I'm a little shocked that top CB's like Kristian Fulton and Jaylon Johnson are available, as is the top safety Xavier McKinney. Bryce Hall is still out there, and he'd be a great day 2 pickup ... although I think we're going to skip CB on day 2.
 
Digital said:
He is a grinder. Excellent physical tools, but he will need to learn the ropes for a year or so like X. Howard did. Similar handsy in-your-face type of coverage. Honestly, reminds me of a bigger more athletic version of Bobby McCain ... and I love that. I like that we seem to still be building for 2021. Tua will struggle as a rookie between the injury rehab and the likely shortened season. He'll not get the offseason work most rookies get. Iggy's learning of the craft will be similarly delayed without a pre-season learning period. Good addition.

Lots of top CB talent in this draft, and I'm very happy we grabbed one of them. I'm a little shocked that top CB's like Kristian Fulton and Jaylon Johnson are available, as is the top safety Xavier McKinney. Bryce Hall is still out there, and he'd be a great day 2 pickup ... although I think we're going to skip CB on day 2.
Hopefully we grab a FS though if we trot out McCain oh man that’s neglect
 
