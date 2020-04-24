Intro to Noah Igbinoghene: RD 1

royalshank said: I don’t think so. At least, not this year. This kid we picked is really raw and not ready to see the field other than as a KR. Amazing physical skills and competitiveness w two Olympic parents. He may turn out to be a great player but he’s going to need a year of work first. I suspect the staff are going to want to make sure he’s going to make the grade before trading anyone. Howard and Jones will not be together for long though given the $ tied up there but this kid is a project - I don’t think you have to rush a trade of Howard OR Jones yet. Click to expand...

He is a grinder. Excellent physical tools, but he will need to learn the ropes for a year or so like X. Howard did. Similar handsy in-your-face type of coverage. Honestly, reminds me of a bigger more athletic version of Bobby McCain ... and I love that. I like that we seem to still be building for 2021. Tua will struggle as a rookie between the injury rehab and the likely shortened season. He'll not get the offseason work most rookies get. Iggy's learning of the craft will be similarly delayed without a pre-season learning period. Good addition.Lots of top CB talent in this draft, and I'm very happy we grabbed one of them. I'm a little shocked that top CB's like Kristian Fulton and Jaylon Johnson are available, as is the top safety Xavier McKinney. Bryce Hall is still out there, and he'd be a great day 2 pickup ... although I think we're going to skip CB on day 2.