Is Corey Linsley the big FA signing we need?

Of course, I'm assuming the Packers don't resign him. I'm going to go in-depth with my reasoning so I apologize for all of the writing.



Now I understand that should he hit the open market he will likely demand to be the highest paid C in the league which I believe is currently Ryan Kelly at 12.5mil a year.





Given the salary cap drop and the amount of teams who don't really have that much money to spend, it's very possible he signs somewhere for around 12-13.5 million.

This also implies that we wouldn't be bring back Karras who would cost around 5-8million to sign.





Implications to Oline:

Assuming our rookies also take the step up (Hunt, Jackson, and Kindley) I think we would have a fairly decent Oline to protect Tua, not to mention that we don't even have that much money tied up here and it's a very important part of the team.





Implications to Draft:

We now would have a young and solid Oline that is ready to perform, meaning I don't think we'd consider using a top draft pick (1st or 2nd round, I still believe we should draft an olinemen if the opportunity arises in the draft later on). With this being said, I think we still should trade back but not to select a WR or TE (I know this is going to get me a lot of hate).



Ideally we trade back to no later than 8. Reason why:

We pick up at least a 2nd in this draft and a 1st next year (Depending on how far back we move - a lot of teams know we don't need to pick at 3 so the value we can get is all dependent on if there is a bidding war for our pick.



We take: Micah Parsons.





Why Micah Parsons?

We can pick up the best linebacker prospect in the draft which is a huge need for us. I know a lot of us want a WR and I agree with those who do because it's definitely a huge need of ours but I feel this draft has some pretty good prospects at wide receiver which can be had at 18 such as Waddle, Toney, or Bateman.



Our defence is now the best defence in the league(or at least one of) and we have everything we need to throw at Josh Allen and Pat Mahomes which is so necessary if we're going to compete with them, we need to make them as uncomfortable as possible.





3 2nd Round Picks

This will allow us to bring in even more talent. Within these 3 picks In an ideal world I'd like to go for a RB, EDGE and S. Namely; Najee Harris, Ronnie Perkins, and Richie Grant but obviously this is a point in the draft where we have no clue who will be available so pointless to name names here.









Why is our big FA signing a C?

We have the chance to make a massive signing to a position group of need, and for a price which is more than fair for the quality he brings. Especially when we look at how much it would cost to bring in an elite player who plays any other position.









So, what do you guys think? I personally believe this allows us to address our needs to the best we can. That is, Oline, LB, and WR. Remaining within our budget and putting us in win-now with potential to grow still.