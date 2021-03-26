Is Miami done Trading?

I've had this feeling they'd be players, ever since Miami somehow and miraculously got pick #3 from Houston.



Grier on several occasions in the past, has made statements about accumulating draft capital, to keep Miami's options open by having flexibility.



I mentioned in another thread earlier in the week, I thought Miami would trade at least one of their 1st round picks, just didn't know which one. I also still feel there is a strong possibility they'll make another trade or two, perhaps involving pick #6 to move to pick #8 or #9, if Carolina or Denver truly covert Mac Jones.



But in all honesty, I believe pick #18 is the one that'll most likely be traded in another trade down opportunity.



Grier has had multiple opportunities since the Wilkins selection to trade down. But He's held back until now.



There is always a possibility he could trade his most tradable asset in Howard for a couple of picks. Especially if Howard plays hard ball with Miami in an attempt to renegotiate his contract.



#LGFD

#LGCG