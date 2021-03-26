 Is Miami done Trading? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Miami done Trading?

dolfan91

dolfan91

After today's exciting moves, do you think Miami is done making trades? Let's debate!!!
 
Shivaya11

Shivaya11

Pre-draft... I don't believe so. We'll see but yeah man what a thrilling morning!
OoOo I wasn't expecting such an eventful day here on FH. 🤣🤣 Good times fellas and hey we're back in the running for Chase/Pitts!

I don't see Grier compromising this and trading out of that unless the board falls a certain way where he's still confident he can get his guy. I feel it's Chase but very well could be Pitts who I would also be ecstatic for!
 
circumstances

circumstances

If whoever they want is there at 6, probably not.

If whoever it is goes before 6, probably.

If a top top prospect falls out of the top 10, we might trade up from 18.
 
lynx

lynx

There's no way they're giving up #6 and they'll probably wait and see who's available at #18 before considering
 
Digital

Digital

Great question @dolfan91 !

If I had to guess, yes. That's a LOT of picks traded and a LOT of moving parts for one day. Plus, honestly, the goal was probably always to move from #3 to #6 and pick up picks, which is what we accomplished. Now we can get a similar--maybe even the exact same player-- we would have picked at #3 for less money AND accumulate valuable draft capital . Win.
 
BROGS

BROGS

Digital said:
Great question @dolfan91 !

If I had to guess, yes. That's a LOT of picks traded and a LOT of moving parts for one day. Plus, honestly, the goal was probably always to move from #3 to #6 and pick up picks, which is what we accomplished. Now we can get a similar--maybe even the exact same player-- we would have picked at #3 for less money AND accumulate valuable draft capital . Win.
I'm thinking the same Digital. So many doors could open during beginning of draft...good times!
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

I've had this feeling they'd be players, ever since Miami somehow and miraculously got pick #3 from Houston.

Grier on several occasions in the past, has made statements about accumulating draft capital, to keep Miami's options open by having flexibility.

I mentioned in another thread earlier in the week, I thought Miami would trade at least one of their 1st round picks, just didn't know which one. I also still feel there is a strong possibility they'll make another trade or two, perhaps involving pick #6 to move to pick #8 or #9, if Carolina or Denver truly covert Mac Jones.

But in all honesty, I believe pick #18 is the one that'll most likely be traded in another trade down opportunity.

Grier has had multiple opportunities since the Wilkins selection to trade down. But He's held back until now.

There is always a possibility he could trade his most tradable asset in Howard for a couple of picks. Especially if Howard plays hard ball with Miami in an attempt to renegotiate his contract.

#LGFD
#LGCG
 
