Is Miami done Trading?

After today's exciting moves, do you think Miami is done making trades? Let's debate!!!
If a QB drops to 6 lookout. Panthers will pony up
I'm thinking the same Digital. So many doors could open during beginning of draft...good times!Great question @dolfan91 !
If I had to guess, yes. That's a LOT of picks traded and a LOT of moving parts for one day. Plus, honestly, the goal was probably always to move from #3 to #6 and pick up picks, which is what we accomplished. Now we can get a similar--maybe even the exact same player-- we would have picked at #3 for less money AND accumulate valuable draft capital . Win.
I doubt it I expect more moves maybe not out of 6 but I am fine with that as long as we get a haul back I personally do not move back past 17 but I see lots of desirables in this draft
Depends who drops. If it’s a QB probablyI'm going with probably. Back one or two and net a 2nd & 4th. Too good to turn down
I actually see a possible trade up also from 18...it’s all in who their targeting.Trading back pick 18 wouldn’t surprise me.