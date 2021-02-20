 Is Sewell too Good to Pass Up? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Sewell too Good to Pass Up?

SF Dolphin Fan

Have to admit I've been overdosing a bit on the NFL draft and mostly Youtube highlights. Personally, I think based on talent alone that Sewell may be the best player in this draft.

I think he's a better prospect than Tunsil and Jake Long, maybe combining both of those guys. He's physical, a people mover, but also allowed just 1 sack in 20 college games. I'm not necessarily happy about players who opted out, but have to give these guys the benefit of the doubt there.

Anyway, is he too good to pass up? I know teams could trade up to #3 for a quarterback, meaning Miami could cash in big. Grier could make another Tunsil like trade. Also, this draft is pretty deep with offensive line talent.
 
He's very good but not too good to pass on. It'll depend on a few things if we draft him or pass on him but too early to tell what we'll do.
 
MiaFins31

Yes he’s too good to pass up if we get stuck at #3. I’ve said many times I definitely want to trade down no questions asked but if we can’t or we don’t get a good enough return and we get stuck at #3 then PS has to be the pick. The value is just to much to pass up and he’s about as safe a pick as it gets in this draft. He is an elite level run blocker and will absolutely smash oncoming DEs and LBs. The guy is super super athletic and he plays with that nasty edge that you want. People say he needs to work on his pass blocking and like the OP I’ll point to 1 sack allowed in 20 career games. Please don’t give me the whole oh the PAC 12 don’t play defense. That is so friggin ridiculous. They are a power 5 conference and they pump out NFL talent yearly. As a matter fact I’ve yet to see anyone mention how PS faces probably his toughest competition everyday in practice at Oregon in Kayvon Thibodeaux. If you don’t know that name you better get real familiar real fast with it bc he’s going to be a top 3-5 pick in next years draft. He’s the former #1 ranked high school prospect in the entire country from 2 years ago and he’s a monster off the edge. Go watch the PAC 12 championship game from this last year Oregon/USC. Thibodeaux was unblockable. Even though PS opted out this year he still faced Thibodeaux everyday at practice the year before and even though Thibodeaux was a freshman he was selected as 1st team freshman All American and tallied 9.5 sacks as a true freshman. The kid is big time and PS dealt with him everyday for a year. PS has also faced Joe Tryon and Levi Onwuzirike from Washington Hamilcar Rashed (led nation in sacks 2 years ago when PS last played) from Oregon St Osa Odighizuwa from UCLA Marlon Tuipulotu and Jay Tufele from USC. He’s faced off against plenty of future NFL talent and I’d say hes done just fine.

The 2nd point is that it solves 3 positions with 1 pick. We take PS and move AJ to RT and then put RH at RG and our OL is literally solidified for the next 3/4 years. I don’t care what people say about oh we drafted AJ in the 1st round last year and now we’re moving him to a different position. I could care less about that. You put your 5 best on the field anyway you can. Yes it’s a bit of an adjustment but I think AJ would be just fine on the right side.

I’ve seen a couple analysts say they prefer RaShawn Slater from Northwestern and even though he’s a very very good player I say go right ahead and pass on PS. So many of these NFL guys overthink things when it gets close to draft time and they psych themselves out and out smart themselves. PS is the best OL in this draft and probably the best OL to come out in quite a few years. IF we get stuck at #3 PS should be the pick.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

As much as I love Smith, I have to think it might be harder to find a player like Sewell. Hard to judge impact between the two positions.

I do expect Miami to trade the pick, though.
 
MiaFins31

I totally agree with you. I prefer JaMarr Chase as I’ve said but I would be more than happy with DeVonta Smith. However look at guys like RonDale Moore Amon-Ra St Brown Rashod Bateman DWayne Eskridge Tylan Wallace and my personal most underrated player of this draft Terrance Marshall. All those guys can be had at #18 or later on in the 2 round. I absolutely love Terrance Marshall and it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if he turned out to be the best WR out of this draft. He’s really the only true “big” WR in this draft at 6’3/6’4 and he can really really run. But this is exactly to your point all these guys can be had at a later pick whether it be #18 #36 or #50 and that doesn’t include the possibility that we can always move up the board bc we have the ammunition to do it.

Now look at the OL in this draft and even though it is a deep position in this draft I think the quality really drops off after the first 3 guys. To me I’ve got Penei Sewell RaShawn Slater and Christian Darrisaw as the top 3 and after that it becomes a bit of a crapshoot. I think those 3 guys are a level above the rest and honestly after Sewell and Slater even Darrisaw is a tick below them but I think he’s clearly top 15 worthy. Guys like Alijah Vera-Tucker Sam Cosmi Jalen Mayfield Teven Jenkins and Alex Leatherwood are all fringe 1st round guys and some will fall into round 2. The wild card here is Wyatt Davis who is definitely a pure guard. The tackle position is really deep but the guard position is not in this draft. Wyatt Davis is 1st round caliber but after him it really drops off as far as pure guard is concerned although me personally I think RaShawn Slater is better suited to be a guard bc he has short arms and only goes about 6’3. That’s too short for me for a true tackle but the kid is good enough that he can and probably will play tackle but he’s going to struggle against longer more lanky edge rushers at least early in his career.

The point is that I agree with you 100%. The drop off from the top 3 WRs in Chase/Smith/Waddle to the other guys I mentioned is not as big a gap as the drop off from Sewell/Slater/Darrisaw to the others I mentioned.

I agree that we’ll do everything possible to trade #3 and I definitely hope we do but if for any reason we get “stuck” at #3 then Penei Sewell is one helluva consolation prize.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Agree with you on Marshall. A little underrated, but a real talent. I think a better prospect coming out than Parker.

To me, Marshall is a 1st rounder but I've seen him consistently mocked in the 2nd.

I'd want to pair him with someone who can really separate, a Toney type. But there are quite a few others.

I think Vera-Tucker is best suited at guard and Miami might love his versatility. Hudson is one that I haven't seen at tackle who is getting a lot of love lately.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

If they are sold on Jackson and Hunt, which certainly could be the case, Humphrey would make a ton of sense.
 
dolfan91

With Miami's coaching staff having coached at the Senior Bowl, I wonder if seeing these kids and getting a very good idea of how they may be able to develop them, will affect who they select @ #3, if they keep the pick.

What I mean by my curiosity, is. Does Miami take a guy like Sewell, knowing they have plans to draft several of the skill position players the saw during the practice week. Just an idea, that could be a factor in a selection, like Sewell at #3 and not a more in need guy like, Smith, Chase or Waddle.
 
