Is Sewell too Good to Pass Up?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 12,735
- Reaction score
- 7,147
Have to admit I've been overdosing a bit on the NFL draft and mostly Youtube highlights. Personally, I think based on talent alone that Sewell may be the best player in this draft.
I think he's a better prospect than Tunsil and Jake Long, maybe combining both of those guys. He's physical, a people mover, but also allowed just 1 sack in 20 college games. I'm not necessarily happy about players who opted out, but have to give these guys the benefit of the doubt there.
Anyway, is he too good to pass up? I know teams could trade up to #3 for a quarterback, meaning Miami could cash in big. Grier could make another Tunsil like trade. Also, this draft is pretty deep with offensive line talent.
