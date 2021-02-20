Is Sewell too Good to Pass Up?

Yes he’s too good to pass up if we get stuck at #3. I’ve said many times I definitely want to trade down no questions asked but if we can’t or we don’t get a good enough return and we get stuck at #3 then PS has to be the pick. The value is just to much to pass up and he’s about as safe a pick as it gets in this draft. He is an elite level run blocker and will absolutely smash oncoming DEs and LBs. The guy is super super athletic and he plays with that nasty edge that you want. People say he needs to work on his pass blocking and like the OP I’ll point to 1 sack allowed in 20 career games. Please don’t give me the whole oh the PAC 12 don’t play defense. That is so friggin ridiculous. They are a power 5 conference and they pump out NFL talent yearly. As a matter fact I’ve yet to see anyone mention how PS faces probably his toughest competition everyday in practice at Oregon in Kayvon Thibodeaux. If you don’t know that name you better get real familiar real fast with it bc he’s going to be a top 3-5 pick in next years draft. He’s the former #1 ranked high school prospect in the entire country from 2 years ago and he’s a monster off the edge. Go watch the PAC 12 championship game from this last year Oregon/USC. Thibodeaux was unblockable. Even though PS opted out this year he still faced Thibodeaux everyday at practice the year before and even though Thibodeaux was a freshman he was selected as 1st team freshman All American and tallied 9.5 sacks as a true freshman. The kid is big time and PS dealt with him everyday for a year. PS has also faced Joe Tryon and Levi Onwuzirike from Washington Hamilcar Rashed (led nation in sacks 2 years ago when PS last played) from Oregon St Osa Odighizuwa from UCLA Marlon Tuipulotu and Jay Tufele from USC. He’s faced off against plenty of future NFL talent and I’d say hes done just fine.



The 2nd point is that it solves 3 positions with 1 pick. We take PS and move AJ to RT and then put RH at RG and our OL is literally solidified for the next 3/4 years. I don’t care what people say about oh we drafted AJ in the 1st round last year and now we’re moving him to a different position. I could care less about that. You put your 5 best on the field anyway you can. Yes it’s a bit of an adjustment but I think AJ would be just fine on the right side.



I’ve seen a couple analysts say they prefer RaShawn Slater from Northwestern and even though he’s a very very good player I say go right ahead and pass on PS. So many of these NFL guys overthink things when it gets close to draft time and they psych themselves out and out smart themselves. PS is the best OL in this draft and probably the best OL to come out in quite a few years. IF we get stuck at #3 PS should be the pick.